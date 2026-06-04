Independent MLA Jordan Kealy Charged with Sexual Assault

B.C. Prosecution Service announces charges against MLA Jordan Kealy, who has been serving as an Independent MLA since his removal from the Conservative Party of B.C. caucus.

Independent MLA Jordan Kealy has been charged with one count of sexual assault , the B.C. Prosecution Service announced June 4, 2026. Kealy was charged Wednesday (June 3) for alleged offences that occurred between Jan. 1 and Sept. 20, 2024, according to a statement release by the B.C.

Prosecution Service Thursday. He is the MLA for Peace River North. In a statement to Black Press Media, Kealy said: I am innocent of the accusation against me and will prove that in court. In the meantime, it will be business as usual, advocating for my constituents and region.

Gail Barnes was appointed on Feb. 9 as a special prosecutor involving an investigation from the North District Prince George RCMP into the allegations against Kealy. B.C. Prosecution Service says a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice considering the nature of the allegations and the identity of the accused as an elected public official. The B.C.

Prosecution Service says it will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time. The allegations have not been proven in court. The alleged offences occurred before Kealy was elected in the October 2024 provincial election. Prior to becoming an MLA, Kealy served as a director for the Peace River Regional District.

Following the removal of Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie from caucus. He's sat as an Independent MLA since. As the new Conservative Party of B.C. leader on May 30, Kealy hinted at rejoining the party. He attended the leadership convention after his flight back to Fort St. John was reportedly cancelled.

Kealy later posted to X that it was a good omen that he ended up attending. What a day….this might just be the end of me being an independent and coming back to the party! More to come, the post reads. NDP MLA Jennifer Whiteside responded to the allegations, saying her thoughts are with the person who brought forward this complaint, and with all survivors of sexual assault.

British Columbians would expect Kerry-Lynne Findlay to tell Jordan Kealy to step down immediately. She enthusiastically accepted his support throughout the leadership race, including standing on stage with him just days ago, Whiteside said. She has been clear about her plans to bring him back into the caucus. She should use that relationship and advise him to resign.

Following her election, Findlay told media that she had been in discussions with MLAs that she called conservative Independents and about their possible return to the B.C. Conservatives. She added she would discuss with caucus first. Whiteside noted this is the second time in a few months that an MLA has been charged and not disclosing it to the public during the investigation.

It is inappropriate for someone facing serious criminal charges to continue serving as an MLA. His constituents deserve an MLA that they can have confidence in and who is focused solely on the job of representing them





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Jordan Kealy Sexual Assault B.C. Prosecution Service Independent MLA Conservative Party Of B.C.

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