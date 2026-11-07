The Globe and Mail challenges New York Times report on US-Canada intelligence sharing. Ottawa bureau chief Mercedes Stephenson investigates claims of halted cooperation following Kash Patel's criticism of CBC.

On September 18, a divergence in reporting between The Globe and Mail and The New York Times highlighted the distinct operational realities of independent journalism. Both publications covered the relationship between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, yet their narratives differed significantly regarding the impact of US political directives on intelligence sharing.

The New York Times published a story titled "F.B.I. Temporarily Halted Cooperation With Canada Over References to 9/11." That report attributed a pause in cooperation to Kash Patel, the US agency director, citing cancelled meetings as evidence of strained relations. However, the article lacked detail on the broader scope of this alleged disruption.

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Independent Verification of Intelligence Ties

Mercedes Stephenson, the Ottawa bureau chief for The Globe and Mail, approached the emerging narrative with professional skepticism. She had not encountered the specific claim of a total pause in cooperation from her established sources. Consequently, she initiated a rigorous independent investigation into the status of intelligence sharing between the two North American agencies.

Stephenson conducted extensive interviews with multiple sources possessing direct knowledge of the ongoing investigations. Her research found no evidence that intelligence sharing from the Federal Bureau of Investigation to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had actually ceased. Professional career officers in both agencies maintained their routine collaboration despite political rhetoric.

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Contrasting Narratives on Political Influence

The divergence in reporting stemmed from how each outlet characterized statements by Kash Patel. The New York Times interpreted Patel's social media posts from August as threats to international cooperation. In contrast, The Globe and Mail reported that Patel was critical of an internal Canadian Broadcasting Corporation guideline regarding the removal of the word terrorism from coverage of the September 11 anniversary.

The Globe's reporting emphasized that the Canadian broadcaster reversed its policy later in the month. This context provided a more nuanced understanding of the incident than the initial characterization of a diplomatic or intelligence halt. The focus remained on editorial policy disputes rather than a breakdown in law enforcement protocols.

Methodology Behind Investigative Reporting

Stephenson's approach underscores the necessity of verifying tips against hard evidence. While news organizations receive numerous tips daily, only a fraction withstand scrutiny. A plausible tip may prove to be baseless, while unconventional intel can sometimes reveal significant truths. Journalists must prioritize verification over speed to maintain credibility.

Confidential sources play a vital but complex role in this ecosystem. Whistleblowers often risk their careers to expose unethical practices or systemic failures. For instance, victims of military sexual misconduct who came forward faced severe professional repercussions but sought accountability for future generations. Protecting these individuals is paramount to ethical journalism.

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Triangulation Ensures Factual Accuracy

Reliance on a single source is rarely sufficient for publication, even with a long-standing relationship. The Globe and Mail employs a strategy of extensive triangulation to confirm facts. This process involves analyzing court documents, corporate records, briefing notes, emails, and screenshots.

Journalists also verify leaked documents and seek corroborating witnesses to build a comprehensive picture. This method ensures that reports withstand public scrutiny and accurately reflect the complexity of national security and political affairs. Independent verification remains the cornerstone of trustworthy news reporting in an era of rapid information dissemination.