El-Sayed Open to Working With Trump to End Canada Tariff War

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he is willing to work with the Trump administration to end the tariff war with Canada, calling the trade conflict insane and senseless.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed says he is willing to work with the Trump administration to end the United States trade war with Canada. El-Sayed, a Democrat, made the remark during an interview with MS NOW's Morning Joe on Thursday, following his midterm victory over Republican contender Mike Rogers in Michigan.

If he (Trump) is interested in working on issues that I want to work on, including stopping these stupid tariffs with Canada, then let's talk about doing that and deliver for the public, El-Sayed said. In a later interview with CNN, El-Sayed was asked about the legislation he hopes to champion in the upper chamber. His answer covered three priorities: the war in Iran, halting Medicaid tax cuts, and the trade war with Canada.

Also read Abdul El-Sayed Wins Michigan Senate Seat

El-Sayed Criticizes Tariff War With Canada

He said all three are indicative of the president's frank failure as a leader in this moment. This tariff war in Canada is insane. It makes zero sense, he added. There is no economic reason why we are having a tariff war with our biggest trading partner.

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This has to end. The midterm elections saw Democrats return to congressional dominance, a shift that has created a new political reality in Washington. The Republican Congress that will depart is the least productive one in a generation, according to commentator David Frum. The blue wave has also led to stocks soaring and gas prices plunging after the U.S. midterm results.

Michigan Economy Integrated With Canadian Auto Sector

Michigan's economy is deeply integrated with Canada, particularly in the automotive sector. More than half of the content in vehicles assembled in Canada comes from the U.S. Michigan alone imported more than C$20-billion worth of autos and trucks in 2025, and exported C$10 billion. U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports from north of the border, with exemptions for content that fits into the two country's existing trade deal, the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Canada retaliated with its own 25 per cent fees. In August, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian-made vehicles and auto parts to 50 per cent, effective Jan. 1, 2027. Outside of autos, agricultural imports to Canada from Michigan fell 12.3 per cent from 2024 to 2025, representing a shortfall of US$145 million, according to a study by the Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development Department. Canada buys more agricultural goods from Michigan than any other country.

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PM Carney Highlights Intensified Trade Negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week that trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S. have intensified behind the scenes. On Thursday, two days after the Democrats' return to congressional dominance, Carney said Canada remains a great partner to the U.S. and a confident country moving forward. He did not respond to a question on the state of negotiations with Washington.

Windsor's mayor told CTV News on Wednesday he is hopeful a flipped Congress will bring relief to trade tensions. Windsor, historically southern Ontario's auto manufacturing bastion, has been on the front line of the trade war, sharing a border with Detroit. Mayor Drew Dilkens said Trump's threatened 50 per cent tariffs on Jan. 1 would be catastrophic if they come to pass. Windsor's Stellantis plant has halted production for four consecutive weeks, citing changing market conditions, consumer demand, and tariffs.

Work remains stalled into next week. A former Canadian ambassador is optimistic about progress on the trade front following the midterm results. The changing U.S. political landscape is expected to impact Canada's trade outlook, with Democrats now in a stronger position to push back against Trump's tariff policies. The AP Voter Poll shows Republicans were punished in the midterms for Trump's economic policies.

With files from CTV News Windsor journalist Travis Fortnum and CTV News in Washington.