Inclusive Beauty Standards: K-Beauty Brands Confront Diversity and Modernity

The popularity of K-pop groups like Blackpink and BTS has led to a surge in international fans from across the globe. Yet, despite the vast interest and increase in tourists from K-pop concerts, a more diverse representation in K-beauty is an issue that remains neglected. One major beauty brand in South Korea argues that investing in a proper and widespread shade range is expensive and time-consuming, as limited sales show that only a select group of consumers prefer these shades. However, Professor Hye Jin Lee argues that K-beauty's global presence underscores the need to reconsider inclusivity, as these products have only become a global trend in recent years, raising questions about diversity and global exportation as it is increasingly marketed to consumers worldwide.

A row of cosmetics stores on the Myeongdong shopping street in Seoul. Recently, international fans of K-pop groups like Blackpink and BTS, who are primarily from overseas, have been flooding K-pop concerts, even though the songs are in Korean.

To attract more fans, South Korea's economy is focusing on globalizing and diversifying its culture, also known as ‘Hallyu’ or the Korean Wave. However, a less noticeable yet overlooked part of K-pop culture that some fans are experiencing is the lack of diverse representation in K-beauty. K-beauty brands traditionally have limited shade ranges for cosmetics, focusing on light-to-medium skin tones.

Additionally, their marketing material often features thin, extremely fair-skinned models, perpetuating a narrow mindset on beauty standards





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