Inaugural Calgary Stampede First Nations Rodeo and Relay Showcases Indigenous Athletic Excellence

More than 8,000 fans gathered at GMC Stadium for the first-ever Calgary Stampede First Nations Rodeo and Relay, featuring Indigenous athletes from across North America competing in events like relay racing, breakaway roping, and saddle bronc riding. Champions Alan Kole Govert and Justine Begay shared their personal triumphs, while the Chief Enoch Lapotac relay team from Alberta claimed victory. The event highlighted deep cultural connections and was hailed as an incredible success by organizers, setting the stage for continued Indigenous participation throughout the Stampede, including the Elbow River Camp and the Calgary Stampede Powwow.

Indigenous athleticism and competition were on full display at the inaugural Calgary Stampede First Nations Rodeo and Relay, where more than 8,000 fans packed GMC Stadium to watch Indigenous athletes from across North America compete in relay racing , breakaway roping and more.

The event marked a historic moment, blending traditional rodeo disciplines with a vibrant celebration of First Nations culture. Athletes from states like Montana and Arizona, as well as provinces including Alberta, vied for top honors in a competition that emphasized skill, speed, and the deep bond between rider and horse. One of the standout performers was Alan Kole Govert from Browning, Montana, who was crowned champion in saddle bronc riding.

He described the experience as a dream come true, recalling his earlier participation in the rookie bronc riding at the Stampede. For Govert, returning to the same arena and hearing his name announced behind the bucking shoots was a profound moment. His dedication was driven by a desire to win for his family, a sentiment echoed by many competitors.

Similarly, Justine Begay of Fountain Hills, Arizona, secured victory in the ladies breakaway roping competition, showcasing precision and agility that captivated the audience. The relay racing event, a longtime favorite at the Calgary Stampede, saw the Chief Enoch Lapotac team from Alberta emerge as champions. Team rider Tyrone Jackson expressed the significance of their win, stating that their rigorous practice had paid off and emphasizing the power of belief in achieving goals.

He also shared a personal reflection, noting that his family would be proud of his accomplishments, especially given his challenging background. The relay race not only demonstrated teamwork and horsemanship but also served as a powerful narrative of perseverance and cultural pride. Organizers hailed the inaugural rodeo as an incredible success, highlighting the remarkable athleticism and horsemanship on display.

Kristina Barnes, the Calgary Stampede's director of agriculture and Western events, praised the event for its seamless integration of competition and cultural showcase. The First Nations Rodeo and Relay is part of a broader Indigenous celebration at the Stampede. The Elbow River Camp returns to the grounds, featuring traditional tipis, artisan crafts, and the cultures of the Treaty 7 First Nations-Siksika, Kainai, Piikani, Stoney Nakoda, and Tsuut'ina.

Additionally, the Calgary Stampede Powwow, one of Canada's largest competitive powwows, will be held at the Scotiabank Saddledome on July 6 and 7. Indigenous relay racing will also be featured during the Rangeland Derby from July 3 to 12, ensuring that First Nations traditions remain a central part of the Stampede experience. The event's success promises a lasting impact, fostering greater recognition of Indigenous athletes and their cultural heritage within the rodeo arena





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