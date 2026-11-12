In Their Honour Tournament Brings Military and First Responders to Spruce Grove

The In Their Honour Invitational Hockey Tournament gathers 23 teams in Spruce Grove to honor fallen Edmonton police officers and support military and first responder communities in Canada.

The In Their Honour Invitational Hockey Tournament is currently underway in Spruce Grove, marking a unique gathering for Canadian military personnel and first responders. This specific event is the only one of its kind in the entire country, designed specifically to foster unity among those who serve in high-risk public safety roles.

Twenty-three teams have registered to participate in this multi-day competition at Heavy Metal Place, a twin-rink facility in Spruce Grove. The tournament schedule runs from Thursday through Sunday, offering a mix of on-ice games and off-ice community activities that highlight the bond between different branches of emergency services.

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Tournament Origins and Founder Legacy

The In Their Honour organization established this event in memory of Const. Brett Ryan, an Edmonton police officer who was killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023. Const. Ryan and his partner, Const. Travis Jordan, were slain while performing their duties, prompting the family to create a lasting tribute through community engagement.

Laurie Ryan, the mother of the fallen officer, stated on Thursday that the tournament was created to advance the legacy her son would have wanted to leave behind. She described Brett as a compassionate and understanding individual who was always present to support his colleagues and workmates, particularly within the context of minor hockey.

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To further memorialize his life, one of the arenas in the twin-rink facility has been named in honour of Brett. This physical designation serves as a permanent reminder of his contributions to the community and his dedication to helping others, both on and off the ice.

Community Unity and Shared Purpose

Laurie Ryan explained that the primary goal of the tournament is to bring first responders and military members together for mutual remembrance and support. She noted that while these groups often have each other's backs on the streets during dangerous situations, this event allows them to connect in a different, more relaxed environment.

The tournament features various activities beyond standard hockey games, including helicopter landings and community displays. An honour ceremony is scheduled for Saturday morning, providing a formal occasion for attendees to reflect on the sacrifices made by those in uniform and emergency services.

By creating a space where these distinct groups can interact, the founders aim to strengthen the ties that bind them. The event serves as a reminder that despite different uniforms or ranks, the shared experiences of service create a deep and enduring connection among participants.

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Event Schedule and Attendance Details

Participating teams will engage in games across the duration of the event, which concludes on Sunday. The Heavy Metal Place facility will host not only the athletic competitions but also the ancillary events designed to celebrate the contributions of military and first responder communities.

This gathering represents a significant moment for the local community in Spruce Grove and the broader Edmonton area. It provides a platform for public appreciation of the risks taken by those who protect and serve, ensuring that the stories of individuals like Const. Ryan are kept alive through collective action and remembrance.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Darcy Seaton, the coverage highlights the emotional and communal significance of the event. The tournament stands as a testament to the resilience of these communities and the enduring impact of those who have fallen, ensuring their memory continues to inspire unity and service.