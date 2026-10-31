In Ohio, Democrats and Republicans unite to oppose data centre boom - despite Trump's support

The rapid expansion of AI data centres in Ohio is sparking a bipartisan backlash, with residents from both sides of the political spectrum joining forces to oppose the loss of farmland and community character.

In a time of extreme political polarization in the United States, opposition to AI data centre development is cutting through traditional divides. The bipartisan backlash is especially strong in Ohio, where Republicans and Democrats are putting aside political differences to fight what they see as a common enemy.

The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. Amanda Wasmus, left, and Sherri Fahringer come from different political backgrounds - one's a Democrat, the other is a Republican - but they discovered they share the same passion for fighting data centre development in their rural community of Commercial Point, Ohio.

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Residents Fear Impact of Data Centres

(Sylvia Thomson/CBC) Sherri Fahringer admits she's become completely consumed by the fight she's waging. Her emotions range from anger to disappointment. When she speaks, there's a sense of exhaustion and, at times, even hopelessness. Across the street from her two-storey home in a rural community in central Ohio, plans are underway to transform neighbouring farmland into a sprawling data centre complex.

Fahringer says publicly accessible documents at the city's planning office show there will be 15 separate buildings with diesel generators and 24/7 industrial lighting. She says these plans weren't shared with her or her husband when they purchased the home about a year ago.

"I am scared. I don't know what it's going to do physically, emotionally, financially," she said during an interview with CBC News at her home in the village of Commercial Point, Ohio.

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"I'm not wealthy. I can't afford to abandon my house or take a loss on it," she said.

Bipartisan Opposition Defies Polarisation

"I don't know what we're going to do. " In an attempt to fight back, the public health worker has teamed up with an unlikely ally. Fahringer, who identifies as a liberal Democrat voter, is working with Amanda Wasmus, a conservative Republican. Data centre development is exploding across Ohio, and it's a growing problem for U.S. President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

For The National, CBC's Katie Simpson goes to the crucial battleground state to find out more about how it could play out in the upcoming midterm elections.

"I met Sherri because she shares the same passion. How do we get this to stop?

" Wasmus said during an interview at Fahringer's kitchen table. "I have opened up and talked to people that maybe in the past I wouldn't have talked to," Farhinger said. In this moment of extreme polarization - when friendships and family dynamics can deteriorate because of divergent political views - opposition to the construction of data centres has been cutting through traditional divides. In Ohio, the bipartisan backlash is especially strong.

Polling in the state has consistently shown development and the pace of expansion is unpopular with the majority of residents. A recent survey by the Ohio Northern University Institute for Civics and Public Policy, in partnership with SurveyUSA, found a clear majority of respondents oppose the growth of data centres in the state. State lawmakers and industry tracking groups estimate there are more than 200 data centres in the state that are either active or under construction.

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Economic Benefits of Data Centres Questioned

Citing numbers it compiled in 2024, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce says the state has attracted more than $40 billion in private investment for data centre development by 2030. Critics have raised questions about how many long-term jobs these kinds of projects actually create in communities. A study by the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C. -based think-tank, found that job growth is minimal compared to other industries.

One of the study's key takeaways was that "data centres do create local jobs, though fewer than industry advocates claim.

" With Democrats and Republicans like Fahringer and Wasmus working together, it's become a looming issue for one party more than the other. At least for now. U.S. President Donald Trump is aggressively pro-data centre. He's called for more development to take place faster and with fewer guardrails.

Data Centre Debate Threatens Trump Support

And that isn't sitting well with members of his MAGA base, who he needs to show up at the polls in November.

"I voted for Trump - I voted for him twice," Wasmus said. "I'm not going to vote for a candidate who approves of this," she added, referring to the data centre boom. She pauses and shrugs disapprovingly before answering her own question. Wasmus says she doesn't plan to vote for the incumbent Republican senator in the upcoming midterm elections.

While she's not a voter who makes up her mind solely on one issue, the data centre fight is part of her broader disappointment. That sentiment is what Republicans in Ohio are concerned about in the battleground state.