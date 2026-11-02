Trump tariffs cost Michigan households over $5,600 as Senate race tightens

As U.S. midterm voters head to the polls, tariffs on Canada are a top issue in Michigan, where households face over $5,600 in costs and the Senate race between Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed remains tight.

As Americans vote in the midterm elections, the outcome could have major consequences for Canada, with tariffs dominating the race in Michigan. According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, tariffs cost Michigan households more than any other state, over US$5,600 per household.

Trump Tariffs Impact Michigan Auto Industry

The 25 per cent auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump in 2025 have contributed to that burden in the heart of the U.S. auto industry. Michigan is the third most affected state by tariffs, with importers paying more than $23 billion in the last 22 months. The highly integrated auto supply chain with Canada makes the pain worse.

Also read Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate Race

If no trade deal with Canada is reached by January 2027, tariffs on Canadian-made cars, trucks and auto parts will double to 50 per cent. Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber, described the relationship as two countries, one region. He said companies want to do business equally well in both the U.S. and Canada. But since Section 232 tariffs were imposed on Canadian steel, aluminum and autos, most businesses are frozen, waiting to make significant investments.

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If you are a CEO of a publicly traded company, you are saying let us just see what we can do over the next couple of years, Baruah said. The tariff unpopularity has bled into the hotly contested Senate race. Republican candidate Mike Rogers has called for an end to the trade war with Canada. In an October video ad, he said, Here in Michigan, we know that Canada is not our enemy.

Senate Candidates Debate Trade War Impact

We need to end this tariff war now. He added that if elected, he would bring both parties together to lower prices. Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed called Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods dumb in a TV ad. Despite the consensus on tariffs, El-Sayed is consistently polling ahead of Rogers leading up to Tuesday's vote.

With affordability a central campaign issue, the Republican record is causing problems for GOP candidates, according to CTV News U.S. political analyst Eric Ham. That is clearly one of the drivers we are seeing why Republicans are having such a difficult time, because there it is all about the economy, Ham said. Ham said the problem is compounded by so-called Reagan Democrats, traditionally blue-collar workers in the Rust Belt who sometimes vote Republican.

What we are seeing now in this election, even those Reagan Democrats are becoming increasingly problematic for people like Mike Rogers, Ham said. Polls show Trump's approval rating in Michigan at a record low in the 30 per cent range, a major drop from the 2024 presidential election when Trump won the state with 49.7 per cent to Kamala Harris's 48.3 per cent. Keeping the state red could be a tall task amid an affordability crisis.

Americans Struggle With Affordability Crisis

A Pew Research Centre survey conducted in August found that 60 per cent of Americans say they do not currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want. Nearly one in three respondents said they worry every day or nearly every day about the cost of health care and the amount of debt they have.

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