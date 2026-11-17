In central Connecticut, a handful of restaurants including Ted's in Meriden still serve steamed cheeseburgers, a regional tradition dating to around 1900. The burgers are cooked in stainless steel steam cabinets, and the surviving spots remain beloved by locals.

MERIDEN, Connecticut - At first glance, Ted's Restaurant looks like any other old-school greasy spoon. A single-story storefront restaurant, situated close to the curb, with a long narrow counter and a few leather banquettes, plus the homespun smell of onions sizzling.

But peer behind the counter of this central Connecticut spot, 18 miles south of Hartford, and the first thing you see isn't the classic grill. Instead, you'll find a series of stainless steel steaming cabinets that resemble vertical toaster ovens or windowless, metal-grey microwaves. These contraptions constitute the key element of Ted's legendary cheeseburgers. It's the region's steamed cheeseburgers that set a handful of remaining local restaurants apart from your average diner or other mom-and-pop eatery.

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History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers

The steamed cheeseburger method is believed to have emerged at the turn of the 20th century in Meriden, where Ted's is located, and in nearby Middletown, an era when various restaurateurs were experimenting with fast or mobile meals. The restaurants that have endured all retain the feel of the bygone era that birthed them and remain beloved by locals.

"It's underground, working-class food," said Colin Caplan, a historian and tour guide who's the author of "Pizza in New Haven. " "No one cared about the history of this food until all the industries closed. " The pride of central Connecticut The circa 1900 steamed cheeseburger tradition can be traced back to a place in Middletown called Jack's, and migrated at some point to neighboring Meriden, according to Caplan, who studied ads from the era.

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Early vendors of these burgers sold them directly to workers in Meriden as they exited the factories where they worked. The burger represented a health trend; people believed steaming the burger reduced the fat content (and to some extent, it's true because this cooking method doesn't require any oil to cook and some of the fat is drained away).

The niche nature of the steamed cheeseburger can be demonstrated by stopping someone on the street in nearby Hartford or New Haven to ask about the dish. Most likely, you will get blank looks.

Regional Culinary Distinction

"It's stayed in this central Connecticut pocket," said Bill Foreman, the owner of Ted's. New Haven, which is on the state's southern coast, has its own claim to burger fame. Louis' Lunch calls itself "the birthplace of the hamburger sandwich.

" The restaurant doesn't steam its burgers, but it does claim to have invented America's signature sandwich in 1900. Not unlike Ted's, Louis' Lunch ushers customers back to an earlier time, with wooden booths and a menu that consists of a single item: the hamburger. And don't ask for ketchup or mustard.

"We stay true to our forefathers, so no condiments," said owner Jeff Lassen, whose great-grandfather, Louis, started the business. While Louis' Lunch broils its burgers rather than steaming them, it also uses a sui generis method. The burgers are cooked vertically over a gas fire in little wire baskets that are more than 120 years old.

And no buns - they would get in the way of the taste of the meat, Lassen said, so sliced sandwich bread is used instead.

"Sometimes you don't need to tinker with it," Lassen said of traditional cooking methods. Serving generations of factory workers Ted's opened in 1959, and in the first decade of its existence, it would have been just one of a dozen or more restaurants serving steamed cheeseburgers in the Meriden area, Caplan said.

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Unique Cooking Techniques

The towns of Meriden and Middletown were once ground zero for this style of burger, and in addition to steamed cheeseburger restaurants, there were many other local restaurants that cooked hamburgers this way. What makes these cheeseburgers special? Well, steam, of course.

"Steam makes it very tender," said Trevor Robinson who owns K LaMay's, another eatery about a mile from Ted's and with a similar set up. Ted's and its competitors also cook the meat and the cheese in separate steam cabinets, creating what one employee described as "a curtain of cheese" on the moist burgers.

This culinary tradition has served generations of workers in the silver industry, at local lamp factories and in metal working concerns, persisting in a small corner of a small state even as much has changed. Today there are just a handful of places still fully dedicated to the steamed cheeseburger, including Ted's and K LaMay's, both in Meriden, and American Steamed Cheeseburger in the neighboring town of Wallingford.

There are also a few other restaurants in central Connecticut upholding this culinary tradition by offering the burgers, but only as part of a longer menu of options. Other restaurants and burger chains use steaming as a step in the cooking process, but they don't use the steam cabinets. Some of the old stalwarts that have disappeared in recent years were buried by the Covid pandemic, which claimed many mom-and-pop eateries across the US.

In the 2017 edition of the roadside dining bible, "Road Food," by Jane and Michael Stern, The Lunch Box was among the listings in Connecticut. The book also included O'Rourke's, a beloved Middletown diner that would open each day long before dawn to feed truckers and shift workers, and served the steam cheeseburger. Now both are gone.

Decline Of Local Restaurants

"It's humbling that we are one of the only ones left," said Foreman of Ted's. "Humbling because the community has supported us but in some ways sad, too. " An 'ooey-gooey' delight Foreman has owned Ted's since 2007, but it's hard for him to recall a time he wasn't at the restaurant. That's because it belonged to his uncle, Paul Duberek, and Foreman began working at Ted's when he was 13.

Duberek, for his part, took over the business from his father, Foreman said. Not much has changed inside the restaurant, even while the neighborhood around Ted's has moved on. A mammoth, multi-bay carwash that faces it from across the street, for example, was certainly not there when Ted's first opened. "We are the quintessential hole-in-the-wall restaurant," said Foreman.