Gunn and Safran Exit DC Studios; Marvel Veteran Jeremy Latcham Named New Head

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios after four years, with Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham set to take over as president and chief creative officer on Dec. 1.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-chief executives after four years leading DC Studios. The changeover will take effect Dec. 1. Skydance Motion Picture Group announced the move on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026.

Jeremy Latcham Takes Over DC Studios Leadership

Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison is turning to Jeremy Latcham, a veteran of Marvel Studios, to steer DC into its next chapter. Latcham will serve as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group. Gunn and Safran initially survived Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros.

Also read Skydance replaces James Gunn, Peter Safran as leaders of DC Studios

Discovery. The studio's merger with Paramount Pictures was finalized just as DC's Clayface was released.

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However, it turns out Gunn and Safran are not surviving the merger. James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we are incredibly proud of, Ellison said in a statement. We are grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand.

But a long pipeline of projects already in production ensures that Gunn and Safran's fingerprints will be on DC Studios for a while to come. Gunn is currently in postproduction on the Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow. Other upcoming releases include the series The People v. Gorilla Grodd and The Batman: Part II.

James Gunn Era Ends With Idiosyncratic Films

But the decade's worth of planning that Gunn and Safran instituted will no longer come to fruition. Their reign has been characterized by more idiosyncratic comic book adaptations and genre gambles, like Clayface, which fused superhero with horror. Earlier this year, Supergirl flopped, a major setback in just their second release. Latcham has long been a leading executive for Marvel releases, including the first wave of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and The Avengers.

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He also worked with Gunn and Safran on their Guardians of the Galaxy. Jeremy brings a deep reverence for DC and its passionate fanbase, recognizing that they are the very foundation of this storied, multigenerational brand, said Goldberg and Greenstein. Under his leadership, every film and television show will be ushered from start to finish through the prism of the legions of fans who love and champion it.

Gunn and Safran's departure comes less than two years after their first film leading DC Studios, Superman, reached theaters. The studio's merger with Paramount Pictures was finalized just as Clayface was released, marking the end of an era for the DC leadership team. The announcement was made by Skydance Motion Picture Group on Monday. The change in leadership is set to take effect on Dec. 1, 2026.

DC Studios Moves Forward Under New Management

Latcham's appointment signals a new direction for DC Studios as it moves forward under the Skydance umbrella. His extensive experience with Marvel's biggest franchises positions him to guide DC's film and television projects into the future. As the studio prepares for the transition, fans can expect to see Gunn and Safran's influence on DC projects well into the coming years. Man of Tomorrow, The People v.

Gorilla Grodd, and The Batman: Part II are among the titles already in the pipeline.