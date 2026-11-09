Gunn and Safran out as Skydance appoints Marvel vet Latcham to lead DC Studios

Skydance Motion Picture Group announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios after four years, with Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham named president and chief creative officer effective Dec. 1.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are stepping down as co-chief executives of DC Studios after four years leading the superhero unit. Skydance Motion Picture Group announced the change on Monday, confirming the exit of the duo who launched a new era for DC.

Jeremy Latcham Appointed President

The changeover will take effect Dec. 1. Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison is turning to Jeremy Latcham, a veteran of Marvel Studios, to steer DC into its next chapter. Latcham takes on the roles of president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

Also read Gunn and Safran Exit DC Studios; Marvel Veteran Jeremy Latcham Named New Head

Ellison praised the outgoing leaders in a statement. James and Peter launched a new era for DC Studios and led it through a period of real transformation, resetting the foundation and building a slate we are incredibly proud of, Ellison said. We are grateful for their passion, contributions and commitment to this legendary brand. Gunn and Safran initially survived Skydance's acquisition of Warner Bros.

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Discovery. The studio's merger with Paramount Pictures was finalized just as DC's Clayface was released.

However, it turns out Gunn and Safran are not surviving the merger, bringing their DC run to an abrupt end. Their first film leading the superhero factory, Superman, reached theaters only last year. A long pipeline of projects already in production ensures that Gunn and Safran's fingerprints will be on DC Studios for a while to come. Gunn is currently in postproduction on the Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow.

DC Studios Slate Under New Leadership

Other upcoming releases include the series The People v. Gorilla Grodd and The Batman: Part II. But the decade's worth of planning that Gunn and Safran instituted will no longer come to fruition. Their reign has been characterized by more idiosyncratic comic book adaptations and genre gambles, like Clayface, which fused superhero with horror.

Earlier this year, Supergirl flopped, a major setback in just their second release. Latcham has long been a leading executive for Marvel releases, including the first wave of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man and The Avengers. He also worked with Gunn and Safran on their Guardians of the Galaxy. Goldberg and Greenstein welcomed him to the role.

Jeremy brings a deep reverence for DC and its passionate fanbase, recognizing that they are the very foundation of this storied, multigenerational brand, said Goldberg and Greenstein. Under his leadership, every film and television show will be ushered from start to finish through the prism of the legions of fans who love and champion it. Gunn and Safran appeared at the premiere of Clayface in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2026. The film was released as the Warner Bros.

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Discovery and Paramount merger closed. The news of their departure was first reported Monday by the Associated Press. The leadership shake-up marks another major change at DC Studios, which has cycled through several bosses in recent years. Latcham inherits a slate that includes Man of Tomorrow, The People v.

Gorilla Grodd and The Batman: Part II, along with other projects in various stages of production. Gunn and Safran's exit follows the mixed performance of their first releases. Superman reached theaters last year, while Supergirl flopped earlier this year. Clayface, a genre blend of superhero and horror, was released around the time of the merger.

Latcham Brings Marvel Style To DC

The appointment of Latcham signals Skydance's intent to bring Marvel-style consistency to DC. Latcham's credits include some of the most successful superhero films ever made. He will now oversee all DC film and television output. The transition takes effect Dec. 1.

Until then, Gunn and Safran remain in their roles. Their planned decade-long storyline will not be completed, but several projects they set in motion will still reach audiences. Jake Coyle of The Associated Press contributed to this report.