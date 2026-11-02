FBI questions donors in Alaska Senate race decoy candidate probe as Dan J. Sullivan vanishes

Federal agents interviewed contributors to Dan J. Sullivan, a former teacher whose Senate campaign may have been a decoy effort. A judge dismissed a Trump administration lawsuit, and the Justice Department appealed.

PETERSBURG, Alaska - Nobody has seen Dan J. Sullivan for weeks in this sleepy fishing community. His rustic home stood dark a day after FBI agents visited friends who donated to his campaign to unseat the Republican senator with the same first and last name - Dan S. Sullivan.

The only display of politics at his home was a League of Women Voters yard sign: Stand Up for Democracy: Vote 2026. What may have begun as a ploy to harm Sen. Sullivan's reelection prospects has taken a serious turn. President Donald Trump's administration is weighing criminal charges over a tactic known as ballot stacking.

Also read Alaska’s Other Dan Sullivan Leaves Town Amid Election Probe

Trump Administration Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal lawsuit brought by the Trump administration to undermine the former teacher's candidacy was dismissed Sunday by a federal judge. The suit also sought to block certification of the election results if Democrat Mary Peltola won. The Justice Department quickly appealed. The FBI has descended on Petersburg in recent days, expanding a monthslong criminal probe.

Agents interviewed the campaign's dozen contributors, asking whether they felt deceived. Most donors live in Petersburg and together gave $7,150. It just seems like such a waste of our taxpayer money, said Sharon Hunter, who with her husband donated $1,000 to Dan J. Sullivan. FBI agents knocked on her door Saturday.

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I'm a bit incredulous about their whole angle, she said, because they're targeting a person who's been a real contributor in this community. Anna Holmes and her husband contributed $500 and were surprised when agents showed up Friday night. The agents said they were investigating campaign finance violations, Holmes said. They asked whether the couple had intended to contribute to Sen.

Sullivan's campaign. I told the agent I would not have done that, Holmes said. Recruiting candidates to draw votes from an opponent has been part of Alaska's quirky politics for years. The state's open primary and ranked choice voting make it easier for lesser-known candidates to play spoilers when no contender secures a majority.

Peltola Denies Role In Decoy Tactics

The tactic has drawn fresh scrutiny as Sen. Sullivan fights a serious challenge from Peltola, a former U.S. representative, in a race that could determine control of the Senate. Peltola has denied any role in the alleged chicanery. She has sought to distance herself from a New York Times article last week that linked a group backing her to a Democratic operative trying to recruit decoy candidates.

This is Alaska. We're not in the business of tricking each other up here, Peltola told supporters at a rally in Anchorage last week. Dan J. Sullivan's entry into the race has drawn scrutiny since June. The Alaska Division of Elections tried to remove him from the primary ballot, determining he had not filed as a Republican in good faith.

State courts overturned that decision. To avoid confusion, state officials identify Dan S. Sullivan on the ballot as a Republican and the incumbent. Dan J. Sullivan repeatedly said he entered the race on his own accord and had no contact with Peltola's campaign. Zero, none, zilch, he told The Associated Press in June.

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He answered no when asked if any Democratic operatives had contacted him to run. This is my choice, he said at the time. The AP's efforts to reach Dan J. Sullivan since the Times article have been unsuccessful. Several donors said they have not spoken to him in quite some time.

Senator Sullivan Uses Controversy To Win

The senator, meanwhile, is seeking to ride the controversy to a third term. My costume is the real Dan Sullivan - not the fake guy, he quipped to trick-or-treaters on Saturday night. The controversy has thrust Petersburg, a fishing community of 3,000 residents known as Little Norway for its late 19th-century settlers, into the center of a federal investigation and a crush of media attention. It's the type of small town where everyone seems to know everyone else's business.

More than a dozen residents said they liked and admired Dan J. Sullivan, calling him a creative teacher who ran an after-school program, Little Kids Rock, to teach guitar. At a Halloween party at Kito's Kave, a local dive, a patron poked fun at the surge of interest by dressing as an FBI agent. Another wore a Petersburg Election Scandal prison placard around her neck. The charge: Being a Registered Voter in Alaska.

Retired fisherman Ed Wood said he wrote a $1,000 check to Dan J. Sullivan's campaign. He wanted to repay the support Sullivan and his wife gave to a costly, decade-long battle to block the state from logging a forested hillside above Petersburg. Another donor, retired boat seller Charles Flint, described Dan J. Sullivan as a liberal thinker who sometimes voted for Republicans. Flint said Dan J. Sullivan never told him why he entered the race.

Donors Regret Spoiler Campaign Strategy

He probably viewed himself more as a spoiler than a legitimate long shot, said Flint, who has a Mary for U.S. Senate yard sign supporting the Democrat outside his coastal home. I'm sure he's probably thinking now, Maybe I shouldn't have done this. Friends said they are certain Dan J. Sullivan never expected to generate so much attention, let alone from federal law enforcement. Not everyone in Petersburg defended him.

Amanda Ohmer said she was shocked when her son's former teacher entered the Senate race.