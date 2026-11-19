The International Court of Justice ruled 9-6 that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya during its 2017 military campaign in Rakhine state, finding widespread killings and sexual violence.

The United Nations top court ruled Thursday that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority during its 2017 military operation, in a landmark judgment read over three hours in the court's Great Hall of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands.

International Court of Justice President Yuji Iwasawa said the 15-judge panel, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. Myanmar's Union Minister for the Ministry of the President's Office, Ko Ko Hlaing, was present at the court in The Hague ahead of the ruling. The court rejected Myanmar's defense that the 2017 campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents.

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Myanmar Forces Killed Thousands Rohingya Civilians

Iwasawa said the court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence. The ruling also cited acts of extreme violence against children and attacks on fleeing Rohingya as they sought to escape in large numbers. The intent to destroy a group in whole or in part is a key element in establishing whether crimes amount to genocide under international law.

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The ruling follows years of legal proceedings brought by Gambia on behalf of the Rohingya. Gambia has asked for reparations for the Rohingya, including ordering Myanmar to grant them full citizenship and the right to return home. The court's rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the U.N. Security Council.

This is a great day for the Rohingya, and it is a great day for all oppressed people, everywhere, who have been told that their suffering does not count and that no one is listening, said Yasmin Ullah, a Rohingya rights activist who sat in the court for the reading of the ruling. Ullah, who fled Myanmar as a young child with her mother in the 1990s, said the demands in the Myanmar case are rooted in her community's desire for recognition and dignity.

Because so far, we've just been pushed around into this limbo state, she said. It's been almost 10 years now that Rohingya have been living in very, very precarious conditions across the Asia-Pacific. In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Rohingya Endure Harsh Conditions In Bangladesh Camps

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where many remain in overcrowded camps. They endure harsh conditions marked by fire hazards, infectious diseases, monsoon landslides, inadequate sanitation and strict work restrictions. Genocides have similarities in how they are committed so this decision will have an impact on other cases, said Melanie O'Brien, a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia.

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In a previous judgment in 2007, the court said Serbia violated the obligation to prevent genocide in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, when Bosnian Serb forces murdered some 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys in the Bosnian town. South Africa has accused Israel of breaching the genocide convention during its offensive in Gaza, a claim Israel vehemently denies. That case is years from completion.

Shortly after Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Kyiv accused Russia of fabricating genocide claims against Ukraine to justify the attack. The judgment comes as the World Court also handles genocide allegations linked to the Gaza conflict and the war in Ukraine. The decision is expected to influence other pending cases before the court.