Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he would use his legal firearm in a heartbeat to protect his family after a deadly Toronto home invasion killed pedal steel guitarist Michael Eckert. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says the violence has left her angry and fearful.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he owns a gun and would use it in a heartbeat if someone threatened his family at home. Ford made the comment Thursday at Queen's Park after a deadly home invasion in Toronto.

He said he is a legal gun owner and would act immediately if someone came in with a gun ready to shoot up his house. He also said he would blow the guy right through the front door. Ford said people should be able to use anything they can to protect their families if someone breaks into their home. When asked whether he was encouraging others to buy guns, he said he was just telling reporters what he would do.

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Ford Advocates Self Defence Rights

He added that he would protect his family and that he believes 100 people with young children would do anything to protect their families too. Ford noted that he keeps his gun and ammunition locked at home in separate areas. Earlier Thursday, Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said he would send a letter to the federal government. The letter asks Ottawa to open the criminal code as it relates to a person's right of self-defence and defence of property.

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Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the recent violent home invasions have left her angry and fearful. Police confirmed that one or more suspects broke into a home on Poplar Plains Road near St. Clair Avenue West at around 2:30 a.m. and shot a resident. The victim was identified by police as 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert. Eckert was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

He was the son of the homeowner, police previously told CP24. Friends described him as a well-known member of the Toronto music scene and a beloved pedal steel guitarist. Chow spoke at a news conference Thursday and said the violence has unnerved many Torontonians, herself included. She said this is the second violent home invasion in the city in less than a month.

Chow Highlights Growing Fear

She said home invasions have increased and people are frightened. Chow said she has heard from neighbours checking their locks and families lying awake at every sound at night. She said people are asking if they are safe in their own bed and in their own home. She said that fear is real, she feels it too, and she is angry.

Chow said your home is supposed to be one place where you can let your guard down. She said no one in the city should be awake wondering if someone is going to break through their door. She also said the people responsible for the murder must be found and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Police on Thursday identified the vehicle believed to be involved in the Poplar Plains Road homicide.

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The vehicle is described as a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with winter tires and metal rims. No arrests have been made in the home invasion and police have not provided any suspect descriptions. Chow addressed Eckert's family and friends on Thursday. She said she is so sorry and that he was in his own home where he should have been safe.

Toronto Gries For Musician

She told his friends and everyone who shared the stage with him that Toronto grieves with them. The incident comes just weeks after another home invasion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood. In that case, three residents were shot and another was struck with a hammer. Eckert's death marks Toronto's 37th homicide of 2026.

Wednesday's incident marked the 111th home invasion reported to Toronto police so far this year. That represents a 29 per cent increase from the same time period last year. The case remains under investigation.