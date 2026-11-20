Imran Ahmed expands Center for Countering Digital Harm operations to Ottawa, aligning advocacy with Canada's proposed Safe Social Media Act to regulate Big Tech and AI.

Imran Ahmed, the founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Harm ( CCDH), has officially launched the organization's first office outside of Europe and the United States in Ottawa. This strategic expansion coincides with the Canadian Liberal government's introduction of Bill C-34, known as the Safe Social Media Act, marking a significant escalation in the global regulatory battle against major technology platforms. Ahmed, a British-born U.S. resident based in Washington, aims to apply the CCDH's research and advocacy framework directly to Canadian lawmakers and citizens.

CCDH Expansion to Ottawa and Canadian Regulatory Context

The new Canadian arm of the center, funded by the Vancouver-based Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, will focus on producing country-specific research regarding the harms associated with social media and AI chatbots. Ahmed has previously provided evidence to Canadian lawmakers and is now preparing to present his findings directly to Parliament. The organization's primary objective remains platform accountability, ensuring that legislation can hold tech companies responsible for the problematic content and algorithms that drive engagement on their sites. This move solidifies the CCDH's presence in North America as it seeks to influence policy outcomes in a jurisdiction increasingly focused on digital sovereignty.

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Origins of the Movement and Core Research Methodology

Ahmed's crusade against digital harms began in 2016, following the murder of his close friend, Labour MP Jo Cox, by a white supremacist who had been radicalized through an online echo chamber of antisemitic hate. Founded in 2018, the CCDH was established to address how social media platforms have globalized misinformation, polarization, and misanthropy for profit. Ahmed views these platforms as factory farms where hate is harvested and distributed to consumers, particularly children and young people, who are vulnerable to radicalization and mental health issues. The center's research, such as the Disinformation Dozen study, identified that just 12 individuals, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were responsible for two-thirds of anti-vaccine content on Facebook and Twitter.

Global Regulatory Battles and Visa Controversies

The CCDH has a history of contentious interactions with tech giants and government officials worldwide. The organization has helped pass stringent digital safety regulations in the UK, EU, Australia, New Jersey, and New York State. Big Tech executives have openly criticized the center, with Elon Musk calling Ahmed a rat before Meta filed a lawsuit against the group. In late 2025, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied US visas to Ahmed and former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, alleging they led organized efforts to coerce American platforms. Although a judge blocked Ahmed's detention, he remains in a legal limbo where leaving the US risks permanent exclusion, prompting his increased focus on international advocacy.

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Impact of Bill C-34 on Canadian Digital Safety

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, represents the Canadian government's most aggressive attempt to rein in Big Tech to date. The legislation prohibits social media access for individuals under the age of 16 and establishes a digital safety commission with enforcement and auditing powers. It also introduces legal guardrails for AI systems, holding companies like OpenAI, Grok, and Google accountable if their chatbots encourage harmful behaviors such as suicide ideation or delusions. This approach directly contrasts with the deregulation strategies favored by the current US administration and positions Canada as a middle power resisting both US and Chinese tech hegemonies.

Advocate's Perspective on Consent and Platform Power

Ahmed frames the legislative battle as a fundamental issue of power and consent, arguing that no parent should consent to a system where algorithms dictate their children's beliefs and self-worth. He contends that Silicon Valley engineers hold disproportionate influence over youth mental health and social behavior without democratic oversight. As the CCDH intensifies its lobbying in Ottawa, the focus remains on translating research into concrete legal protections. The success of these efforts will depend on the ability of advocates like Ahmed to navigate the complex intersection of free speech, corporate power, and state regulation in an increasingly digital world.