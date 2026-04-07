Improving Transparency and Accountability in the Public Sector

This article discusses the need for governments at all levels to improve transparency regarding public sector staffing costs and effectiveness. It critiques the current state of salary disclosures, such as the Sunshine List, and suggests ways to make them more meaningful by providing more detailed data on duties, performance, and comparisons with the private sector. The article also emphasizes the importance of public accountability regarding the achievements of public sector employees and service standards.

Governments at all levels must improve transparency regarding the cost and effectiveness of public sector workers. The original intent of Ontario's Sunshine List, introduced in 1996, was to increase public sector accountability and control payroll expenses. However, after three decades, these annual salary disclosure s in Ontario and other provinces have often become data dumps that offer minimal insight.

Transparent information about public sector staffing is crucial, especially given that personnel costs constitute a significant portion of government spending. The current form of salary disclosures is frequently perceived as a superficial exercise, as people primarily search for the salaries of individuals they know. \Initially, the $100,000 cutoff in 1996 targeted high earners, but it has since expanded to include many individuals in middle-class occupations, such as teachers, police officers, and nurses. If the cutoff had been adjusted for inflation, it would be equivalent to $185,000 in 2025. Some provinces have even lower thresholds, for example, British Columbia's is $85,000. While disclosing the salaries of those in leadership positions is important, the current system focuses too much attention on regular employees who have limited decision-making authority. It is essential to develop a more meaningful approach to salary disclosures. While salary disclosures for high-earning decision makers are useful, positions at lower levels can be aggregated without names, showing how many workers of each type are in certain salary bands. The data should be specific, detailing the types of duties performed, and consistent, so year-over-year comparisons can be made. It should be easy to see if a certain department had a big jump in senior administrative staff, for example. Did senior staff receive performance pay – and why? How much overtime did staff clock in? How many sick days did they take, and did they “bank” sick days they didn’t take? What is the cost of benefits and pensions? How many new positions were created, and what kind of roles are they? And, most crucially: How do these stats compare with similar private-sector organizations? All of these answers should be made readily available.\In addition to staffing metrics, the public deserves more comprehensive accountability regarding the achievements of public sector employees and whether service standards are being met. Although auditor generals provide a valuable oversight of spending, there is potential for further detailed evaluation of whether programs are meeting their objectives. Some federal government departments have made internal audits public. The former CEO of the Institute on Governance, David McLaughlin, highlights that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada used to conduct an average of five internal program audits per year to assess and improve effectiveness. Jocelynne Bourgon, who previously led the federal public service, suggests that the Clerk of the Privy Council's annual report on the state of the public service provides a useful model. However, she believes it could be improved to offer a more robust assessment of the public service. She points to The State of the Civil Service, an unofficial annual report by the Institute for Government, as a model. This report compiles various public data to present a comprehensive analysis of changes within the public service. These adjustments would significantly enhance public understanding of government operations and resource allocation





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