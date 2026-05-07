Imperial Oil and Calgary Officials Discuss Residential Redevelopment of Former Refinery Lands

Imperial Oil is in early discussions to clean up and redevelop contaminated former refinery lands in southeast Calgary for residential housing, sparking both hope for revitalization and concerns over safety.

The city of Calgary is currently witnessing the beginning of a complex urban transformation as Imperial Oil enters into preliminary conversations with both municipal and provincial authorities.

The objective is to repurpose lands in the southeast quadrant of the city, which previously served as a massive refinery facility, into residential housing developments. These talks are described as being in their infancy, with the Alberta environment ministry playing a critical role in overseeing the environmental safety of the proposal.

It is important to note that Imperial Oil has explicitly stated that it does not intend to serve as the primary developer for the Millican Estates area along Lynnview Road. Instead, the company's role will be focused on the preparation of the site, ensuring it is viable for future use.

The actual decisions regarding the architectural design, the density of the population, and the types of amenities provided will be left to the eventual purchaser of the land, who must then navigate the standard planning and approval channels established by the City of Calgary. The history of this particular piece of land is fraught with environmental disaster and human hardship. Between 1924 and 1975, the site functioned as a petroleum facility, leaving behind a legacy of industrial pollutants.

Following the refinery's closure, the area was developed into the Lynnview Ridge subdivision, where families built lives and homes. However, this peace was shattered in 2001 when it was revealed that the soil contained dangerous levels of hydrocarbons and lead. The discovery triggered a crisis, forcing hundreds of residents to abandon their properties for their own safety. For the next four years, the community engaged in a grueling legal and social struggle to hold Imperial Oil accountable for the contamination.

This conflict eventually concluded in 2005 when a deal was reached with the province, requiring the company to undertake remediation efforts on several contaminated properties. The trauma of that era continues to cast a shadow over current proposals, as the community remembers the sudden loss of their neighborhood. Currently, the reaction from the local community is a mixture of cautious optimism and deep-seated skepticism.

Zev Klymochko, who leads the Millican Ogden Community Association, has voiced significant concerns regarding whether the land is truly suitable for residential habitation. He is calling for absolute transparency from Imperial Oil regarding the specifics of the remediation plan, including the timeline for cleanup and the methods that will be used to neutralize the remaining toxins. There is a fear that the rush to develop could overlook critical safety milestones.

Conversely, some longtime residents, such as Barry Bickford, view this as a golden opportunity for revitalization. Bickford, who stayed in the area despite the buyouts offered two decades ago, believes that the community has suffered enough. He points to the upcoming construction of two LRT Green Line stations as a reason to embrace higher density.

According to him, an influx of new residents would breathe life back into failing local businesses and struggling schools, potentially reversing the stagnation that has plagued the area for years. From a regulatory standpoint, the Alberta Environment and Protected Areas ministry is maintaining a strict stance. The ministry has formally requested comprehensive data regarding the exact location and concentration of the pollutants remaining on the site.

Officials have emphasized that it is far too early to determine the exact scope of the remedial work required until Imperial Oil provides the necessary technical documentation. Despite these uncertainties, the company has already begun preparing a strategy to return the land to what it calls productive use. This includes the intention to market vacant lots in the Lower West Ridge of Millican Estates in the coming months.

The path forward will require a delicate balance between the economic drive for housing and the ethical necessity of ensuring that the land is safe for future generations, avoiding a repeat of the tragedy that befell the original residents of Lynnview Ridge





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