Impaired Driver Kyle Luca Sentenced for Squamish Hit-and-Run

Kyle Nicholas Luca received 18 months in jail for striking a grandmother and baby in Squamish. The sentence follows multiple bail breaches and continued impaired driving offenses.

Kyle Nicholas Luca, a 31-year-old resident of British Columbia, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for a dangerous hit-and-run incident that injured a grandmother and her grandson. The sentencing was delivered by Judge Ariana Ward at B.C. Provincial Court last week, concluding a legal process marked by repeated breaches of court orders and continued substance abuse.

Crosswalk Crash Details

On April 22, 2024, Luca drove through a stop sign in Squamish and struck C.B., a grandmother pushing her grandson in a baby stroller within a marked crosswalk. The impact caused C.B. to hit the front windshield of Luca's vehicle, resulting in a spider crack across the glass. She then fell from the car and struck her head on the cement sidewalk.

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Luca failed to stop at the scene. Instead, he continued driving for five blocks with the baby stroller still attached to his vehicle. He ran through two additional stop signs while dragging the carriage. Bystanders eventually intervened, with one individual grabbing the infant from the carriage and another using their vehicle to block Luca's car before removing the keys from the ignition.

Luca's blood alcohol concentration was recorded at 0.11 at the time of the arrest, well above the legal limit. The grandmother was transported to a hospital and released after several days, but she was subsequently re-admitted for surgery to treat a subdural hematoma. The baby involved in the crash was fortunately not seriously injured.

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Pattern of Legal Breaches

After the crash, but before Luca faced criminal charges for the incident, police pulled him over five months later. A breathalyzer test indicated the presence of alcohol in his system during that stop, leading to the impoundment of his vehicle and a 24-hour driving ban.

In March 2025, Luca was formally charged and released on bail with strict conditions, including a prohibition on driving and a requirement to abstain from alcohol. Three months later, police pulled him over again and discovered he was driving in violation of his release order while impaired. He initially denied drinking and resisted a breath demand, falsely claiming a six-month period of sobriety and citing ketosis.

Subsequent breathalyzer tests confirmed his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit. Following this incident, Luca was released on $2,500 bail with a condition requiring residential treatment for alcohol addiction. However, in November 2025, he was evicted from the recovery house following a relapse. He continued to report to his bail supervisor and lived with his parents as directed, eventually turning himself in to be placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring in another recovery facility.

Judicial Reasoning and Sentence

In July 2026, Luca breached his release order once more by missing a 7 p.m. court-ordered curfew, leading to his custody. He remained in pre-trial detention until his sentencing on November 2, 2026. Luca pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He also admitted to breaching bail conditions during the criminal proceedings.

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The defense counsel requested a six-month jail sentence for the impaired driving charge and another six months for fleeing the scene, proposing these be served in the community after Luca's initial release. Judge Ward rejected this proposal, noting that Luca's conduct demonstrated a lack of insight and a continuing failure to comply with conditions designed to protect the public.

Crown counsel had argued for a two-year jail sentence, which Judge Ward deemed too high given the mitigating factors in the case. However, she determined that a non-custodial sentence was insufficient due to the repeated breaches and continued dangerous behavior. The judge emphasized that no sentence could undo the physical, emotional, and financial trauma suffered by the victim, but the 18-month term reflects the severity of the ongoing public risk Luca posed.