Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab defended the government's immigration levels plan at a committee meeting, facing criticism from Conservative MPs over housing and services. The plan admits 380,000 permanent residents annually for three years and grants permanent residency to up to 282,000 people already in Canada.

OTTAWA - Facing heavy criticism from the Conservatives, Canada's immigration minister defended her government's immigration levels plan during a committee meeting Thursday afternoon. We have a strong, responsible plan that provides stable, durable and predictable numbers that is right for Canada at this time, Lena Metlege Diab told the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration.

The updated plan unveiled earlier this month includes admitting 380,000 permanent residents each year for the next three years in addition to granting permanent residency to up to 282,000 people who are already in Canada. The Conservatives have accused the Liberal government of pushing immigration to unsustainable levels and put forward a motion this week that sought to reject the government's plan to add upwards of 662,000 permanent residents next year.

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Conservatives Challenge Immigration Levels

That motion was defeated on Wednesday in a vote that fell along party lines. Only eight per cent want higher. How come you're not listening to them? Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner asked Diab, citing a poll.

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I have listened extensively for the last 18 months. I know where we were, I've been a minister of immigration a decade ago, I know where we are today. This level plan is what Canadians are looking for, it's what our communities are looking for from coast-to-coast, Diab answered. What you are doing right now is creating a generational cohesion issue in this country and you're telling me everything's OK?

Rempel Garner put to Diab. Will you promise to push back on the prime minister because I know it's him telling you to do this and say that this is wrong? The Conservatives have argued the permanent resident target would put more pressure on the housing market and services like health care. So what you're saying is that you did a lot of consultations then to make sure there are enough hospital beds in the provinces to accommodate your plan?

Health Care And Labor Concerns

Conservative MP Brad Redekopp asked Diab. Thirty-three per cent of specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine and surgery are immigrants and we have a lot of people that are here on temporary status, so this will help a lot of our Canadians that are here to use and make sure we maintain the people that we need, she replied.

Some immigration experts warn the one-time measures will only capture a small amount of the backlog when it comes to those who applied for permanent residency on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. Conservative MP Grant Jackson pressed Diab on whether the business lobby asked for more immigration because young Canadians are lazy and did you agree with them? Is that why you're bringing in more immigrants?

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Diab said the government wants to retain the people that are here and that the vast majority are people that are feeding us, caring for us, that are helping us heal and that are building our homes. Minister, there are 424,000 young Canadians that are unemployed today. Do you not think they are capable of caring for us and building homes? Jackson asked.

Immigration As Economic Strategy

The government has a lot of investments for young people, Diab said. We are here to work with young Canadians and frankly all Canadians. When asked by Bloc Quebecois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe why the government put immigration targets in the budget, Diab responded that it's very much linked with our economy, and with our budget and with our future. The immigration plan is an economic plan.

Diab said as of July 2026, temporary residents made up 6.7 per cent of the population and said their plan would reduce the number to 5.5 per cent or less by the end of 2027. In September, Prime Minister Mark Carney told The New York Times that Canada will eventually resume a controlled increase in its population once the immigration system remains fully under control, but he did not provide specifics.

Weeks later, Carney insisted his government will not budge from its goal of keeping national immigration levels sustainable. Last year, the Carney government lowered and stabilized permanent resident admissions in response to significant increases in immigration in the early 2020s under former prime minister Justin Trudeau that led to pressures on housing and social services.