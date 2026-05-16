Immigration Department Pilots Program Allowing Transgender Refugees To Change Gender, Name Upon Arrival In Canada

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) introduced a pilot program to allow transgender refugees to change their gender and name as soon as they arrive in Canada, thereby reducing the administrative barriers and ensuring they are not retraumatized. Previously, such individuals had to wait for the standard administrative procedures to formally change identity after arriving in Canada. The pilot program was introduced to align IRCC's refugee policy with the federal government's 2SLGBTQI+ action plan launched by former prime minister Justin Trudeau in 2022, which aims to support LGBTQ, two-spirit, and intersex communities across the country. The program also coincides with roll-backs of rights for transgender people worldwide, such as the inability to have an X gender marker on identity documents in the U.S.

The Immigration department is piloting a program allowing transgender refugees to change their gender and name as soon as they arrive in Canada without having to clear the usual administrative hurdles, to ensure they are not retraumatized.

In a bid to align refugee policy with government policies supporting members of the LGBTQ community, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is allowing transgender refugees to bypass long waits in Canada to formally change identity. The first transgender asylum seeker arrived from South America under the program in December, and they were permitted to land in Canada under their preferred identity, without having to go through the usual administrative stages to change their name and gender once settled here.

The refugees came to Canada through the Government-Assisted Refugees, or GAR, program, under which refugees are referred to Canada for resettlement by organizations such as the UN Refugee Agency, and receive permanent resident status on arrival





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Transgender Refugees Gender Identity Administrative Barriers Re-Traumatization Canada Refugee Policy Government Policies LGBTQ Community Government-Assisted Refugees Program (GAR) UN Refugee Agency IRCC Canada Justin Trudeau 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan Gender Marker Passport Identity Documents Diversity Inclusion Safety Stability Rebuild Lives

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