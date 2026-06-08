Immigrant Loses Life Savings to Scammers; Advocates Push for Bank Accountability

A Vietnamese immigrant in Canada lost her hard-earned savings to scammers posing as a testing service and bank representatives. Despite reporting to police and her bank, she was denied reimbursement. Consumer advocates argue banks must be held responsible for protecting customers from fraud.

An Nguyen, a Vietnamese immigrant who moved to Whitehorse, Yukon, two years ago in search of a better life, lost nearly all her savings after falling victim to a sophisticated scam.

She worked two jobs, seven days a week for two years, saving money for her future and English courses. In January, she attempted to pay for study materials and a CELPIP exam through a company called Paragon. Scammers posing as Paragon accepted her payment and then demanded additional fees. Subsequently, individuals impersonating bank representatives contacted her, claiming they were investigating the fraud and requesting her banking details and more payments.

Desperate to recover her lost funds, she complied. They were convincing and possessed detailed personal and financial information, including specifics about her CELPIP purchase. Nguyen said, 'They were convincing, professional, and detailed knowledge of my personal and financial information… including details related to my CELPIP purchase. Desperate to recover what I had already lost, I wanted to believe them.

' She added, 'All of the saving for my life… I lost all that. I'm feeling hopeless. I can't sleep.

' Her savings, intended for her future and language improvement, vanished in what felt like an instant. Nguyen reported the incident to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and TD Bank. The bank rejected her reimbursement request almost immediately, arguing that since the transactions were approved through in-app verification on a known device, she was responsible. TD spokesperson Ashleigh Murphy explained, 'It's very distressing and very frustrating when you fall victim to a scam, but scams are different than fraud.

Fraud is when you have nothing to do with it, like a site takeover or malware.

' Nguyen argues this logic ignores that scammers manipulate victims into using their own devices under duress. She was led to believe her savings were at risk. The RCMP has not provided updates on her case. Local police often lack jurisdiction because scams originate outside the territory or country.

The federal government is working on a national anti-fraud strategy, including a financial crimes agency and amendments to the Bank Act. Yukon Liberal MP Brendan Hanley stated, 'Part of this is the creation of a financial crimes agency, so basically a federal law enforcement body that is going to be tasked with investigating online fraud, complex financial crimes. The other part is strengthening measures to the Bank Act.

' He also emphasized personal responsibility, comparing scam protection to FireSmarting for wildfires: 'I think we as consumers need to make sure we're doing what's within our control as citizens from potential fraud and scam. ' Consumer watchdog Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, disagrees with placing the onus solely on consumers. He argues that banks must be held accountable when customers lose money to scams.

'The bank set up online banking, pushed everyone to use it, and did not put in place the safeguards to protect people from fraudsters. That's the bank's fault,' he said. Earlier this year, Conacher joined with the NDP and consumer rights organizations like the Public Interest Advocacy Centre and Option Consommateurs in calling for amendments to the Bank Act that would make banks responsible for fraud by default, requiring them to prove customers were excessively negligent to deny reimbursement.

Similar legislation already exists in the United Kingdom, where banks are generally liable for unauthorized transactions unless they can demonstrate gross negligence by the customer. Advocates argue that such a shift would incentivize banks to invest in better security measures and customer education, ultimately protecting vulnerable individuals like Nguyen. As she grapples with the emotional and financial fallout, her story highlights the urgent need for systemic change in how financial institutions and governments address the growing epidemic of scams





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