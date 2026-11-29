A new KPMG report for the Convenience Industry Council of Canada estimates that up to 82 per cent of nicotine pouches and 48 per cent of vaping liquids consumed in Canada may be illicit. Health groups and retailers remain divided on whether pouches should stay behind pharmacy counters.

A new report estimates that up to 82 per cent of nicotine pouches and 48 per cent of vaping liquid products consumed in Canada may be illegal.

The report was prepared by KPMG for the Convenience Industry Council of Canada. It estimated the prevalence of illicit nicotine products by comparing consumption with the amount of legal supply. The report estimates that between 8.7 and 24.8 million tins of nicotine pouches are consumed in Canada annually, while the estimated legal domestic supply is around 4.5 million tins.

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Illicit Nicotine Pouches Dominate Canadian Market

For vaping products, it estimates that around 1.45 to 2.39 million litres are consumed annually, while the estimated legal domestic supply is roughly 1.25 million litres. The report says illicit products available for sale in stores or online in Canada are made in illegal domestic facilities, imported in shipping containers or trucks, or brought into the country by international travellers.

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It says illegal products can weaken safeguards intended to limit youth exposure, especially when online sellers or retail locations do not check IDs. Anne Kothawala, president and CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada, said the study shows the illicit market is a real problem. She said the findings also show that current policies to address youth access are clearly not working.

Kothawala said Canada lacks a co-ordinated national enforcement strategy aimed at illicit nicotine products and needs more Canada Post inspectors and resources for the RCMP. She argued the most effective way to fix the problem is to return the sale of nicotine pouches to responsible retailers. She said retailers are the ones who check ID, invest in their communities and collect billions in taxes.

She added that retailers are extremely tired of being the target of these types of regulations when the proof is there, and that the focus needs to be on enforcement and clamping down on the illicit market. Health Canada regulates nicotine pouches as quit-smoking aids and restricts their sale to adults. As of August 2024, nicotine pouches are not permitted to be sold for recreational use and must be kept behind the counter at pharmacies.

Health Canada Regulates Nicotine Pouch Sales

Only one brand has been approved for sale in Canada since 2024. Zonnic, made by Imperial Tobacco, is sold in four-milligram pouches and flavours are restricted to reduce their appeal to minors. The report says pouches exceeding four milligrams are available in several foreign markets, and Canadian authorities have seen pouches of up to 50 milligrams offered for sale. Sarah Butson, CEO of the Canadian Lung Association, said her organization believes nicotine pouches need to stay behind the pharmacy counter.

She said that when the products were available in convenience stores, they were at the front alongside candy and right at a young person's eyesight. Butson said keeping pouches behind the counter at a pharmacy ensures a pharmacist is there to deal with the purchase and can also provide guidance to someone seeking the product for cessation. She said the popularity of nicotine pouches is rising and the product needs to be taken seriously.

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She said nicotine is one of the most addictive drugs, harms brain development in youth, affects attention and learning, and has acute cardiovascular effects. She added that nicotine addiction carries the potential for future substance use and addiction. Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in September she is not considering changes to regulations that restrict the sale of nicotine pouches, though she agrees the illicit market is a problem.

A spokesperson for Michel confirmed Friday that changes are still not being considered. Michel has said stopping online sales is a daunting task. She said she cannot claim as health minister that she can track every single package in the illicit market, calling that completely not serious. She said her department favours educating people to help them make the best decision for their health.

Unsmoke Canada Urges Retail Sales

Advertising and lobbying campaigns from Unsmoke Canada have urged the federal government to allow the sale of pouches in retail stores in a bid to control the illicit market. Unsmoke Canada is part of Rothman, Benson and Hedges, the Canadian subsidiary of tobacco giant Philip Morris International. Rob Cunningham, a senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, said existing regulations must be maintained to cope with a tremendous increase in the use of nicotine pouches by young Canadians.

Cunningham said that if pouches are in pharmacies they remain widely accessible while youth are protected. He said there is no need for promotion of an addictive product that has already increased so dramatically among youth. He also said the illegal market will continue to exist even if nicotine pouches are sold in convenience stores, since many popular brands are not approved for sale in Canada.