Ilia Malinin secured his ninth consecutive Grand Prix title at the NHK Trophy in Tokyo. The event also saw Jia Shin win the women's title and German pair Hase and Volodin claim gold.

American figure skater Ilia Malinin claimed the gold medal at the 2026 ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix NHK Trophy on Saturday in Tokyo. The twenty-one-year-old athlete secured his ninth consecutive Grand Prix title, a dominant streak that has persisted since 2023. Malinin finished with a total score of 305.31 points, topping the leaderboard despite a less fluid performance compared to his record-breaking short program on Friday.

Malinin Overcomes Errors to Secure Gold

Malinin landed four quadruple jumps during his free skate routine, delivering enough technical difficulty to win the segment with 190.50 points. However, his execution was not flawless, as he downgraded his opening quad jump to a double and appeared less effortless than in previous days. The three-time world champion acknowledged the difficulty of the performance, describing it as a battle that mirrored the character he portrayed in his music selection.

Also read Malinin Sets World Record at NHK Trophy as Lajoie Baker Place Sixth

While Malinin maintained a significant lead at the top of the standings, the competition for the remaining podium spots experienced dramatic shifts throughout the event. French skater Kevin Aymoz rose from third place after the short program to capture the silver medal with a total of 270.49 points. Swiss skater Lukas Britschgi completed the podium by taking home the bronze medal with a score of 266.02 points.

The home favorite, Japanese skater Shun Sato, faced a challenging free skate that was marred by several errors. Entering the final segment in second place, Sato struggled significantly and ultimately finished in eighth position. The result was particularly difficult for the Japanese athlete, who performed in front of his supportive home crowd in Tokyo. Despite the drop in ranking, the event highlighted the intense pressure faced by local talent on the international stage.

Advertisement

Shin Upsets Chiba in Women's Competition

South Korean teenager Jia Shin secured a major upset by winning the women's singles event at the NHK Trophy. The eighteen-year-old athlete defeated the home favorite, Mone Chiba, to claim her first senior-level medal in Grand Prix competition. Shin delivered a mostly clean program that featured seven triple jumps, earning her a total score of 219.02 points. Her victory marked a significant milestone in her young career and ended Japan's bid for a clean sweep of the Grand Prix titles.

Mone Chiba, who had led after the short program, saw her hopes diminish when she fell on her triple loop jump during the free skate. Chiba finished in second place with a total score of 214.57 points. Her compatriot and teammate Young You also performed well, finishing in third place with a score of 199.99 points. Shin expressed her pride in hearing her national anthem played at the event, highlighting the emotional significance of her achievement.

Canadian skater Madeline Schizas finished in ninth place in the women's competition with a total score of 183.57 points. The results of this event have implications for qualification for the upcoming Grand Prix Final scheduled for December 10 to 13 in China. Chiba successfully qualified for the final despite her silver medal finish, ensuring she will compete alongside other top contenders.

German Pair Dominates Pairs Skating Event

German pair skaters Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin won the gold medal in the pairs competition. The world champions held their lead from the short program through the free skate, finishing with a total score of 213.08 points. Their consistent performance secured their victory at the NHK Trophy and guaranteed their qualification for the upcoming Grand Prix Final in China.

Advertisement

The German duo has established themselves as top contenders in international pairs skating, leveraging their technical precision and artistic presentation. Their win at the NHK Trophy adds to their growing list of achievements and reinforces their status as leaders in the discipline. The pair's success contrasts with the struggles faced by some other top teams in different segments of the competition.

International Field and Future Qualifications

Russian skaters are participating in the Grand Prix series for the first time since being banned from international competition following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Those allowed to compete must do so as individual neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols or flags. This status adds a layer of complexity to the competition, as Russian skaters like Alexandra Ignatova and Niina Petrokina compete without national representation.

The final lineup for the Grand Prix Final in China includes skaters from various nations, reflecting the global nature of the sport. In addition to Chiba, Shimada, Nakai, Hase, and Volodin, other qualified athletes include Anastasiia Gubanova of Georgia and Niina Petrokina of Estonia. The upcoming final will serve as a crucial test for these athletes before the conclusion of the Grand Prix season.

For Malinin, the victory at the NHK Trophy holds personal significance as his mother, Tatiana Malinina, won the same event in 1999 and 2001. The thirty-one-year-old athlete noted that his mother and coach Roman Skorniakov have been constant sources of inspiration throughout his career. Following in his mother's footsteps at this prestigious event has added a deep emotional resonance to his athletic accomplishments. The win continues his remarkable run of dominance in the sport.