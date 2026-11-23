The Independent Investigations Office changes protocol to withhold media releases on officer referrals, drawing criticism from advocates while citing procedural fairness concerns.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has implemented a significant policy shift regarding public communication in cases involving police misconduct allegations. IIO Chief Civilian Director Jessica Berglund is actively defending the decision to cease issuing media releases when files are referred to the B.C. Prosecution Service for potential charges.

New Policy Limits Public Media Notifications

The Independent Investigations Office quietly amended its communication protocols in March of this year to change how it handles case referrals. The 2025/26 annual report states that the agency will no longer issue media releases prior to the B.C. Prosecution Service completing its charge assessment process in most instances. Previously, the agency typically issued a public statement when the chief civilian director determined there were grounds to believe an officer may have committed an offence. The agency now considers referrals to the B.C. Prosecution Service as merely the first step in a legal review, rather than a final determination of wrongdoing.

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Agency Leadership Cites Procedural Fairness Concerns

Jessica Berglund, the Chief Civilian Director of the Independent Investigations Office, explained that the primary goal of this policy adjustment is to prevent public misconception regarding the legal process. She stated that the agency aims to stop the accumulation of public expectations that a file referral implies a finding of guilt against the officer involved. Berglund emphasized that the decision does not represent a move away from notifying the public, but rather adjusts the timing of such notifications to ensure procedural fairness. She maintains that this approach balances the vital values of transparency and accountability with the necessity of not prejudging an individual's guilt or innocence before Crown counsel makes a final charge approval decision.

Critics Argue Move Betrays Oversight Mission

Megan McDermott, the policy director for the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, has strongly criticized the Independent Investigations Office for its new stance. McDermott pointed out that investigations, particularly those resulting in a referral to Crown counsel, can take months or even years to conclude. She described the decision to forward a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service as a significant milestone in a lengthy process for high-stakes cases. Advocates and experts argue that the policy change made earlier this year represents a fundamental betrayal of the agency's core mission. The IIO was created in 2012 following public inquiries into two high-profile fatal incidents to enhance public confidence in police accountability across British Columbia. Critics view the reduction in public updates as a move away from the transparency the agency was originally established to provide.

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Operational Details and Future Communication Protocols

Under the current framework, the IIO does not identify the officers involved in incidents, nor does it provide the identity of persons who have died or suffered serious harm. The B.C. Prosecution Service only releases a name if charges are approved, while family members or advocates sometimes independently choose to identify affected individuals. Jessica Berglund confirmed that the affected person or their family will still be notified when a report is forwarded to the prosecution service, as will the officer who was the subject of the investigation. The agency retains the discretion to issue a public statement in cases of extraordinary public interest, though Berglund did not specify which cases might qualify under this exception.

Learning from Implementation Challenges

When interviewed by CTV News on Monday, Jessica Berglund acknowledged that the agency could have done more to announce the policy change to the media in a timely manner. She admitted that the IIO should have proactively informed the press about the amendment rather than including the details solely in the annual report. Berglund stated that the agency is constantly trying to improve and modernize its practices, though she did not point to a specific case or criticism that prompted the review. She conceded that the IIO has learned from this oversight and will endeavour to let the media know proactively in the future if similar operational changes are made. The IIO remains the civilian-led oversight body called in to probe incidents resulting in death or serious harm, regardless of whether allegations of wrongdoing are present.