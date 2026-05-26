IIHF World Championship Quarterfinals Set After Dramatic Group Stage Finale

The IIHF Men's World Championship concluded its group stage with six decisive games that finalized the eight-team quarterfinal lineup. Norway secured second place in Group B with a dramatic overtime victory over Denmark, while Switzerland topped Group A. Canada had already locked up Group B's top seed. Slovakia, Austria, and Germany were among the teams eliminated. Standout performances from players like Norway's Tinus Luc Koblar, Denmark's Joachim Blichfeld and substitute goaltender, and Latvia's Sandis Vilmanis highlighted the action. Hungary avoided relegation with a previous win despite a loss to Latvia. The quarterfinal matchups are now set for the knockout round.

After two weeks of intense round-robin competition at the IIHF Men's World Championship held in Switzerland , the quarterfinalists have been determined, setting the stage for a dramatic knockout phase.

The final day of group play featured six crucial games that finalized the playoff seedings. Slovakia and Austria were eliminated from contention after losses to Sweden and the United States respectively. Germany also missed out as victories for both Latvia and the USA sealed their fate. In Group A, the host Swiss team secured the top position, while Canada had already clinched first place in Group B beforehand.

In a particularly thrilling matchup, Norway clinched second place in Group B with a 4-3 overtime win over Denmark. The game seemed poised for a Norwegian regulation victory until Denmark's Patrick Russell scored with just 1.1 seconds remaining, capitalizing on a rebound to force overtime. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard then ended the contest a mere 13 seconds into the extra period, skating end-to-end to secure the win.

Denmark's goaltender, who stepped in as a replacement, delivered an outstanding performance, repeatedly giving his team a chance to earn points with key saves. Joachim Blichfeld was a standout for Denmark, scoring twice with his powerful shot, while former NHL forward Michael B. Nielsen contributed significantly with a goal, an assist, and strong physical play. Norway's Tinus Luc Koblar also impressed with two goals, showcasing his knack for being in the right position.

For Latvia, Sandis Vilmanis continued his energetic and effective tournament with two goals in their 7-1 rout of Hungary, a result that ensured Hungary finished 14th but avoided relegation thanks to an earlier win over Great Britain. Hungarian forward Marton Nemes scored their lone goal, while players like the physical Nagy made an impact despite limited scoring. Latvian forwards like Rudolfs Balcers, Deniss Smirnovs and Eduards Tralmaks set the tone early, and Renars Krastenbergs added to the tally.

The tournament now moves to the quarterfinal round, where Switzerland, Canada, Norway and the other qualifiers will battle for a spot in the semifinals. The performances of players like Vilmanis, Nielsen, and Koblar have been notable highlights of the group stage, and they will look to continue driving their teams forward in the elimination games.

With several former NHL players and top prospects making an impact, the competition promises to be fierce as nations vie for the ultimate prize in international hockey





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IIHF World Championship Ice Hockey Quarterfinals Norway Denmark Switzerland Canada Latvia Sweden USA Germany Slovakia Austria Hungary Tinus Luc Koblar Joachim Blichfeld Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Sandis Vilmanis Relegation Playoffs

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