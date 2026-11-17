The IIHF says its website was hit by a cyberattack after a message supporting Russia appeared briefly before the site went offline. The incident follows the federation's confirmation that Russia will not compete at the world junior championship in Alberta.

The International Ice Hockey Federation says it was the target of a cyberattack Tuesday after a message supporting Russia briefly appeared on its website before the site went offline.

An image of Russian players appeared alongside a message accusing the federation of banning a team its opponents could not beat. The website remained unavailable at noon Eastern time, displaying a maintenance notice. The IIHF strongly condemned the incident and said it is taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore its systems. In a statement, the federation said its platforms will be back online as soon as it is confident they are secure.

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The IIHF added that it remains committed to protecting the integrity of the organization and safeguarding the sport. The federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said in a statement that it was aware of the attack, but denied involvement. It said the RIHF views such actions negatively and considers the use of unlawful methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable.

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IIHF Confirms Russia Ban From Junior Championship

The incident follows the IIHF's confirmation Sunday that Russia would not compete at next month's world junior hockey championship in Alberta, which runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 5. Canada has barred Russian players from competing because of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The ban stands despite an Oct. 30 Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling ordering the IIHF to reinstate Russian teams to five international championships, starting with the world juniors.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Nov. 3 that Russian players would not be permitted to compete in Canada as long as the war continues. Ottawa later clarified that the restriction would apply even to players holding valid Canadian visas. The IIHF confirmed Edmonton and Red Deer would remain hosts after assessing possible alternative arrangements. The decision also means Norway will retain its place.

Russia Demands Tournament Be Moved From Canada

Norwegian hockey officials had previously been told their team would be removed to make room for Russia. The IIHF has opposed Russia's immediate reinstatement, citing security, logistical and competitive concerns. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov, who also heads the Russian Olympic Committee, demanded Sunday that the tournament be moved out of Canada. He called for consequences affecting Canada's right to host future international competitions.

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The Russian hockey federation said it would pursue all available legal avenues to enforce the CAS ruling and seek compensation. Russia and Belarus have been barred from international hockey since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.