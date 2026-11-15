IIHF confirms Russia not competing at world juniors next month in Alberta

The IIHF has confirmed Russia will not play at the 2027 world junior hockey championship in Alberta despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling, due to Canadian government restrictions. The tournament begins December 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has confirmed that Russia will not compete at the 2027 world junior hockey championship next month in Alberta. The IIHF says Russia will not be able to play at the tournament starting Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer.

The decision comes despite a mandate for Russia's reinstatement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The IIHF cited restrictions put in place by the Canadian federal government as the reason Russia cannot participate. Russia and Belarus have been banned from competing in international hockey tournaments since 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The CAS mandated Russia's reinstatement in an Oct. 30 ruling.

Also read IIHF Confirms Russia Excluded from 2027 World Junior Championships

Canadian Government Bars Russian Team From World Juniors

Days after that ruling, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Russians and Belarusians would be barred from competing regardless of the CAS decision. The impasse left the tournament in limbo. Norway's federation said it would be bumped from the competition in favour of a Russian team. Hockey officials from Russia suggested the tournament should be moved elsewhere.

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The CAS decision was met with immediate pushback. Hockey federations from Sweden, Finland, Czechia and other nations refused to play against a reinstated Russian team. Canada's secretary of sport questioned Russia competing as neutrals at the Alberta world juniors. A decision clearing the path for Russia to join the tournament was called very unwelcome by a minister.

Russian federation head Tretiak said it will seek compensation if barred from the world juniors in Alberta. The standoff drew responses from multiple national federations and government officials. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Edmonton and Red Deer. It is set to begin on December 26.

Russian Federation Seeks Compensation For Exclusion

The event will proceed without a Russian team. The IIHF logo is seen on jerseys at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. A semifinals game between Canada and Czechia took place on Jan. 4 in St. Paul, Minn. Team Russia previously gathered around goaltender Askarov Yaroslav before a first period against Team Sweden.

That game was during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Red Deer, Alta. , on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. The ban on Russia and Belarus remains in effect for international hockey. The Canadian government's restrictions prevent Russian participation on Canadian soil. The IIHF confirmed the outcome in a statement.