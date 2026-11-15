IIHF confirms Russia barred from 2027 World Juniors in Alberta, Norway set to replace

The IIHF says Russia cannot play in the 2027 World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer after Canada barred Russian and Belarusian athletes. Wayne Gretzky backs the decision, and Norway is expected to take Russia's place.

The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed on Sunday that Russia will not be allowed to play in the 2027 World Junior Championship. The tournament is set for Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, from 26 December 2026 to 5 January 2027.

The IIHF cited restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian government as the reason. Canada announced last week that visas for Russian players and staff would be barred, preventing their participation. Prime Minister Mark Carney said earlier this week that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries on Canadian soil while the war in Ukraine continues. With the World Juniors being held in Alberta, the Canadian government has a say in the matter.

Also read IIHF Confirms Russia Excluded from 2027 World Junior Championships

The IIHF said that due to the position and restrictions formally communicated by the Canadian Government, the Russian U20 national team is unable to participate. After carefully assessing the feasibility of alternative arrangements, the IIHF Council determined that Canada will remain as host. All participating member national associations have been informed.

IIHF Confirms Canada as Host

An updated competition schedule will be posted shortly for both the World Junior Championship and the World Championship U20 Division 1A. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky says he backs Canada's decision to bar Russia from the upcoming world junior hockey championship in Alberta. His support came as the IIHF publicly confirmed Russia would not compete.

Advertisement

Ice Hockey Federation of Russia president and former goaltender Vladislav Tretiak said in the past week that if Russia is barred from the 2027 World Juniors and the 2027 World Championship in Germany this spring, the federation will seek compensation. With Russia's absence now official, Norway is expected to be allowed to participate in the tournament in their place.

Norway was originally set to play after winning promotion from the Division I tournament, but was then announced to not be in the World Juniors in place of Russia. The decision closes months of uncertainty over Russia's status for the Alberta tournament. The IIHF had weighed alternative arrangements, but ultimately kept Canada as host and upheld the visa restrictions. The updated schedule for both the World Junior Championship and the World Championship U20 Division 1A is expected soon.

Revised Schedule Expected Soon

Teams and fans are now awaiting the revised groups and game times for the tournament in Edmonton and Red Deer.