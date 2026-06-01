IFAB Announces Major Law Changes for 2026 World Cup and Beyond

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a series of landmark changes to the Laws of the Game, set to debut at the 2026 World Cup and from the 2026-27 season. Key updates include automatic red cards for covering the mouth during confrontations and for leaving the field to protest decisions, revised VAR protocols to cover pre-restart offences, a new hydration break, and stricter substitution timing. FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina confirmed the tournament will be the first to test these reforms.

The International Football Association Board ( IFAB ) has introduced a series of significant changes to the Laws of the Game, set to take effect from the 2026-27 season and to be applied at the upcoming World Cup, which begins on June 11 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer, Pierluigi Collina, emphasized that the World Cup 2026 will be the first major tournament to implement these landmark revisions. The changes address various aspects of play, discipline, and match management, aiming to enhance fairness, clarity, and the flow of the game. Among the most notable updates is a new rule that mandates a red card for any player who deliberately covers their mouth with their hand, arm, or shirt during confrontational situations.

This measure follows incidents such as the case involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused of making discriminatory slurs toward Vinicius Jr while his mouth was covered, resulting in a six-game suspension by UEFA that was subsequently extended worldwide. However, the rule explicitly excludes friendly conversations between players, such as those between club teammates on opposing teams, from punishment.

Another disciplinary change stipulates that any player or team official who leaves the field of play to protest a referee's decision will automatically receive a red card. This follows the incident in the Africa Cup of Nations final where Senegal players stormed off in protest of a penalty, though they later returned to win the match.

To improve match flow, referees will now commence a visual five-second countdown with a raised hand for goal-kicks; if the kick is not taken in time, a corner kick is awarded to the opponents. Substitution procedures are also tightened: players must exit the field within 10 seconds of the substitution board being shown; failure to do so means the substitute can only enter at the first stoppage after one minute has elapsed following the restart, and only with the referee's signal.

Additionally, if medical staff enter the pitch to treat an outfield player, that player must leave the field for one minute after play restarts, with exceptions for goalkeeper injuries, collisions involving goalkeepers, severe injuries like concussions, or when the injured player is scheduled to take a penalty. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocol is being revised to allow intervention for offences occurring before play restarts, such as an attacker fouling a defender before a set-piece is taken.

If VAR recommends an on-field review and the referee determines an offence occurred, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken and the set-piece retaken. The system can also correct cases of mistaken identity or clear errors in yellow/red card decisions. To support player welfare, a hydration break will be introduced around the 22nd minute of each half, with referees granted flexibility to time it, for example, if a player requires treatment earlier.

However, if a goalkeeper is receiving treatment on the pitch, players from both teams will be prohibited from leaving the field to consult with their coaches, preventing unauthorized tactical discussions during that period. Collina noted that VAR was first used in FIFA competitions at the 2017 Confederations Cup ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and given the accumulated experience, it is now time to refine the protocol.

These changes reflect IFAB's ongoing effort to adapt the laws to modern demands, balancing technological assistance, player conduct, and the entertainment value of the sport. The reforms are designed to be enforceable consistently and to address recurring issues in high-stakes matches, with the 2026 World Cup serving as a global showcase for the updated regulations





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