IDF Eliminates Hamas Deputy Commander Who Participated in Hostage Abduction

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had killed Youssef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, the second-in-command of a Hamas Nukhba force cell, during an operation in the central Gaza Strip. Ramadan was responsible for kidnapping Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alon Ohel, Eliya Cohen, and Or Levy from a bomb shelter at the Re'im Junction.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday that it had killed Youssef Ayesh Awad Ramadan , the second-in-command of a Hamas Nukhba force cell, during an operation in the central Gaza Strip .

Ramadan was described as a senior operative who took part in the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel and played a role in the abduction of civilians from the bomb shelter at the Re'im Junction. He was responsible for kidnapping Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alon Ohel, Eliya Cohen, and Or Levy from a bomb shelter at the Re'im Junction.

The IDF said Ramadan infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7 massacre and took part in the abduction of the four hostages from the Re'im Junction shelter. According to the military, Ramadan continued throughout the war, and in recent weeks, to advance attack plans against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians. The IDF said he therefore posed an immediate threat to Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Hostages Eliya Cohen, Alon Ohel, and Or Levy were also taken hostage by the terror cell led by Ramadan from the same bomb shelter. All three returned alive as part of a hostages-for-terrorists exchange. The IDF said it eliminated Yousef Ayesh Awad Ramadan, a deputy commander of a Hamas Nukhba terrorist cell, who took part in the abduction of the four hostages from the Re'im Junction during the October 7 massacre.

This dedicated unit, run by Israel's Shin Bet security service and Mossad, had managed to track down and eliminate hundreds of terrorists who committed atrocities during the attack





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Israel Defense Forces Hamas Gaza Strip Youssef Ayesh Awad Ramadan Hostage Abduction

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