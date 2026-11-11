Prince William guest edits Country Life, shares rural life favorites and son George's kingfisher drawing

Prince William guest edited the November issue of Country Life magazine, writing about rural communities and sharing his favorite country life items, while the issue featured a chocolate biscuit cake recipe and a kingfisher drawing by his eldest son George.

Prince William has guest edited the November edition of Country Life magazine, using the role to pay tribute to the quiet pride and strength of rural communities.

The future king wrote a first person piece in which he said nobody talks about rural communities in the abstract. He wrote that people instead talk about their village, their farm, their high street and their children, adding that it is personal and special because it is theirs. William and his wife Catherine, also known as Kate, split their time between properties on his father King Charles III's Windsor Castle estate and Norfolk in eastern England.

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Prince William Reflects on Rural Community Pride and Personal Ties

The couple, formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, have three children: Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight. William is a major landowner, having inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from the king, a private estate spanning 128,000 acres (51,000 hectares) across parts of England and Wales.

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Asked to name some of his favourite things linked to country life, William listed a bird identification mobile phone app, his dogs Orla and Otto, and a Land Rover Defender. He described the vehicle as a 2016 model in British racing green. He said a flat cap was equally important because it shows you belong and that you have a deeper connection with the countryside.

He also listed a pair of swimming trunks for impromptu dips if he comes across a beautiful stretch of river on a walk. William, a fan of the traditional British pub, revealed his favourite tipple was cider, an alcoholic beverage made from fermented apple juice. He said, I love very cold cider with ice. The issue also published a recipe for chocolate biscuit cake from the royal kitchens.

Royal Insights: Favourite Country Life Items and the Iconic Chocolate Biscuit Cake

The cake was served at his wedding because he enjoys it so much, and it was a regular feature of afternoon teas with his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Describing himself as definitely having a sweet tooth, William added that he was quite militant about the recipe. He said it had to be just the right balance of chocolate to biscuit.

The magazine also published a detailed drawing of a kingfisher perched on a branch by William's eldest son George, said to have been completed when he was aged 12. The drawing offered a glimpse of the young prince's budding talent as a wildlife artist. The guest edited issue also gave readers a look behind the palace gates, combining personal reflections from William with practical elements such as the royal chocolate biscuit cake recipe.

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William's comments underlined what he described as the quiet pride of rural communities. The November edition of Country Life magazine carried his first person piece alongside the recipe and the drawing by George.