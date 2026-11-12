ICE reports record 483,200 deportations in fiscal 2026, highest in its 23-year history

Immigration and Customs Enforcement deported 483,200 people in the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, a record for the agency, as the White House pushes mass deportations amid political blowback and sparse data.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and deported more people during the last fiscal year than at any time in its 23-year history, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

The announcement came as U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on promises of mass deportations that helped win back the White House but also fueled the political blowback that led to Democrats overwhelming victory in last week midterm elections. ICE said it deported 483,200 people in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the highest number since 2014, when 405,090 people were deported under former President Barack Obama, when some activists labeled him the deporter in chief.

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Record Deportations Surge Under Trump

The 2026 numbers were up nine per cent from its previous high of 442,640 in the same period a year earlier and up 78 per cent from 271,480 in 2024, the last year of Joe Biden presidency. ICE had not released such counts since Donald Trump returned to the White House, including for 2025.

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Thanks to President Trump leadership, ICE has been unleashed to target and remove illegal aliens so that we can save American lives, said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. Yet much remained unsaid in the DHS press release, including how many deportees had criminal histories and a detailed breakdown of the statistics.

In addition, deportation numbers can be notoriously fuzzy, with totals counted in different ways in different years. It is accurate that ICE is making record numbers of arrests, said Marc R. Rosenblum, a visiting fellow at the Migration Policy Institute and a former top official overseeing statistics at the Department of Homeland Security. They have record resources. They have doubled their staffing.

Sparse Data Obscures Deportee Criminal Histories

They are getting a lot of support from other law enforcement agencies. But the sparse data in Wednesday announcement means we cannot really see what is going on in any kind of detailed way. Trump had campaigned on ridding America of criminal migrants, saying he would be targeting the worst of the worst. But that is rarely the case.

In July, for instance, only roughly one-quarter of deportees had criminal convictions, according to the Deportation Data Project. More than half were not even facing charges. The numbers released Wednesday also fell well short of the White House goal of 1 million deportations annually, a promise it made when it received billions in additional funding from Congress, supercharging the government immigration bureaucracy. Trump returned to power last year promising to end illegal crossings at the southern border.

His administration has pushed through restrictions on both legal and illegal immigration and speeded up deportations. Immigration crackdown operations are often purposefully high-profile, in part to frighten migrants into leaving of their own accord. But the crackdown has not always gone as planned.

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Violent Minneapolis Clash Halts High Profile Raids

The biggest shift came earlier this year in Minneapolis, when more than 2,000 federal officers were deployed to the city and thousands of protesters turned out to confront masked and often heavily armed agents spilling from convoys of unmarked vehicles. Two U.S. citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, were killed in confrontations with agents, and the administration quickly backed away from high-profile operations.

While arrests dropped after the killings, they quickly returned to record numbers, albeit in quieter immigration sweeps. By last week elections the White House immigration message had splintered, with even some deeply Republican rural areas voting Democratic after people saw longtime migrant neighbors, many of them key workers on farms, ranches and meat processing facilities, taken in arrests. The highest recorded number of deportations on record came during President Dwight D. Eisenhower crackdown on illegal immigrants from Mexico.

Historical Comparisons Highlight Aggressive Enforcement Tactics

The often-chaotic policy saw deportation numbers spike dramatically in the early 1950s, cresting at 1.1 million in 1954. Federal immigration enforcement agents have also drawn attention for aggressive tactics, including a December 2025 incident in which agents shattered a truck window and detained two men outside a Home Depot in Evanston, Illinois. In September 2026, a man was shot in his vehicle by an ICE officer in Austin, Texas, prompting demonstrations.

Protesters were also arrested at an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois, in September 2025. The record deportation figures come amid intense national debate over the scope and methods of immigration enforcement. The White House has argued the operations are necessary to protect American lives and enforce the law. Critics, including immigration advocates and some local officials, say the data released Wednesday lacks transparency and does not show how many deportees had serious criminal records. Tim Sullivan, The Associated Press