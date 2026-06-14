ICE Raids Reshape Minnesota Senate Primary as Voters Shift Left

The Trump administration's immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota has transformed the Democratic Senate primary, boosting progressive candidate Peggy Flanagan and turning moderate Angie Craig's pro-enforcement votes into major liabilities.

The political landscape in Minnesota has been upended by a federal immigration enforcement operation that has transformed the state's Democratic Senate primary. What was once a typical clash between the progressive and centrist wings of the party has become a referendum on the Trump administration's immigration policies, with voters increasingly favoring candidates who oppose the crackdown.

The operation, dubbed Operation Metro Surge, involved thousands of ICE officers deployed across the state for months, leading to traumatic raids that resulted in the fatal shootings of two American citizens. This has galvanized the Democratic base and shifted the party's internal dynamics, making immigration the central issue of the primary. Mowlid Mohamed, a first-time delegate at the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention, exemplifies this shift. A Somali-American from St. Paul, Mohamed initially planned to support moderate Rep.

Angie Craig based on electability. However, after meeting with the Senate candidates, he threw his support behind Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the progressive choice.

Flanagan was the only candidate who attended a meeting organized by Faith In Minnesota, a racial justice nonprofit. Mohamed explained that Flanagan's willingness to engage with affected communities was crucial. The ICE invasion has replaced voter anger over a previous fraud scandal with deep resentment toward the Trump administration, making Republicans long shots for statewide success. The convention saw 57% first-time delegates, indicating a surge of new activism.

Craig's votes for the Laken Riley Act and other pro-enforcement measures have become liabilities. The Laken Riley Act expanded mandatory detention for immigrants accused of crimes, paving the way for the ICE raids. Craig also voted for a resolution praising ICE. These positions now tie her to the despised operation, while Flanagan capitalizes on the backlash.

Craig's campaign argues that Flanagan accepted donations from CoreCivic, a private prison operator with ICE contracts, but Flanagan's supporters see the Laken Riley vote as evidence of Craig siding with Trump. The primary now hinges on whether voters prioritize opposition to Trump's immigration agenda or broader electability concerns, with many feeling that the latter is no longer relevant given the radicalization of the national GOP. As one delegate put it, 'Things have changed here. Minnesota was rocked by Operation Metro Surge. That's for real.





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