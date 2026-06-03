ICE Patrol at World Cup Matches Faces Public Opposition, Poll Shows

A new poll reveals that 65% of Americans oppose ICE officers patrolling World Cup stadiums, with deep partisan divides. The controversy highlights tensions between security and civil liberties as the tournament approaches.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a new poll reveals that a significant majority of Americans oppose the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers at stadiums during the tournament.

The survey, released on Tuesday, found that 65% of Americans are against ICE officers patrolling matches, including 92% of Democratic voters and 74% of independent voters. In contrast, 72% of Republican voters expressed approval of the measure. The World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 across North America, will host matches in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The U.S. Men's National Team is scheduled to play its first match against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The presence of ICE officers has become one of the most contentious issues leading up to the event, with critics arguing it could intimidate immigrant communities and undermine the welcoming spirit of international sporting events.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended the deployment, stating in a press release last month that officers will focus on fighting counterfeit tickets, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and counterfeit products. They will work hand-in-hand with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to ensure security. The tournament's finale will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with other U.S. cities like Atlanta, Dallas, and Seattle also hosting matches.

The poll highlights a deep partisan divide on the issue, reflecting broader national debates over immigration enforcement and public safety. Proponents argue that ICE's involvement is necessary to protect attendees and prevent criminal activity, while opponents see it as an overreach that could lead to racial profiling and civil liberties violations. Civil rights groups have raised concerns about the potential for immigration checks and detentions at or near stadiums, which could deter families from attending.

Meanwhile, federal officials emphasize that the primary mission is security, not immigration enforcement. As the tournament draws near, the controversy shows no signs of abating, with both sides digging in. The World Cup is expected to draw millions of fans across the continent, making security a top priority.

However, the poll suggests that many Americans are uneasy about the methods being used. The debate also touches on broader issues of trust in law enforcement and the role of federal agencies in local events. For now, ICE officers are preparing to secure the matches, but the public remains divided. The outcome of this controversy may set precedents for future international events held in the United States.

It is a reminder that major sporting events are not just about athletics but also about the political and social values they represent. The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history, with 48 teams and matches spread across three countries. Security plans have been in development for years, but the ICE aspect has only recently become a flashpoint. As fans prepare to enjoy the games, the debate over who should safeguard them continues to evolve.

The poll underscores the need for transparent communication from officials about the scope and limits of ICE's role. Without such clarity, public trust may erode further. In a time of heightened polarization, the World Cup could either bridge divides or deepen them, depending on how security is handled. The coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the narrative.

For now, all eyes are on the stadiums and the agencies tasked with protecting them





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