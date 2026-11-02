ICE Officer Charged With Assault Turns Himself In After Houston SUV Incident

ICE officer Mario Alberto Morales turned himself in Monday on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly striking a Mexican construction worker with an unmarked SUV in Houston on Oct. 10.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer accused of intentionally ramming his car into a Mexican construction worker in Houston turned himself in Monday, his attorney said.

Mario Alberto Morales made his first court appearance on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for striking Miguel Parra Hernandez with an unmarked SUV on Oct. 10, as Morales chased the 48-year-old construction worker through a parking lot, according to prosecutors. A Harris County grand jury indicted Morales, 33, on Friday. During Monday's hearing, Judge Matthew Peneguy set bond at US$30,000.

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ICE Officer Faces Federal Criminal Charges

Prosecutors had asked that bond be set at $75,000, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Morales is one of just a few federal officers who have faced criminal charges over their actions on the job during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Other encounters have come under investigation. ICE has asserted that Parra Hernandez ran in front of Morales' vehicle, an account that prosecutors say is contradicted by video.

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Surveillance camera video shows Morales' vehicle drive over a median and strike Parra Hernandez as he runs away. David Lindenmuth, Morales' attorney, has said his client was "truly a good man" and did not commit a crime. Parra Hernandez broke his leg and is recovering at a rehabilitation facility while in federal custody, according to Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare.

Teare and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez attended a news conference on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, in Houston to announce the indictment of Morales by a Harris County grand jury. Community members also gathered at a separate news conference at FIEL in Houston on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, where Cesar Espinosa, FIEL executive director, spoke about the indictment. Morales had worked as an ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officer for a little more than a year, Lindenmuth said.

Morales History Includes Misdemeanor DVD Theft

He unsuccessfully ran for Congress this year and previously served in the Army. Morales was charged with a misdemeanor in 2013 for stealing four DVDs, according to Harris County Court records. Those charges were dismissed under a plea deal in which he paid a $270 fine. The case continues to draw attention as one of the rare instances in which a federal immigration officer faces criminal prosecution related to on-duty conduct during the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

The indictment and Monday surrender mark the latest developments in a story that has been closely followed in Houston and beyond. The Associated Press reporters Anna Wilder and Jack Brook contributed to this report. Wilder and Brook are corps members for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.