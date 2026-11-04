Skoda May End Hockey World Championship Sponsorship If Russia Plays

Skoda threatens to reassess its decades-long sponsorship of the men's ice hockey world championship if Russia participates, as the IIHF struggles with a CAS ruling forcing it to lift its exclusion of Russian teams.

Skoda, the main sponsor of the men's ice hockey world championship, will reassess its backing for the tournament if Russia takes part, the Czech automaker said Wednesday.

The company, part of Germany's Volkswagen Group, has sponsored the event for more than 30 years. The stance increases pressure on the International Ice Hockey Federation after a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last week obliged the IIHF to lift its exclusion of Russian national teams. That exclusion had been in place since 2022 over the war in Ukraine. Skoda said in an emailed statement that it does not support the CAS decision.

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Skoda Poses Condition on Sponsorship

With Russia's aggression continuing, the automaker said the Russian national team's return to the world championship is incompatible with the values it has consistently upheld. If the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, Skoda said it will reassess its involvement and take further action. The company said it is actively monitoring the situation, remains in close contact with its partners and is confident a constructive solution can be found. Other sponsors have also been critical of Russia's return.

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Nokian Tyres said it would end its backing if Russia takes part. Furniture maker AJ Products, a tournament sponsor since 1989, said Monday it would ask for its logo not to be shown. The IIHF said Wednesday that the impact of the ruling had been significantly underestimated and that it was still deciding how to react. It said it is aware of recent statements from key stakeholders and is carefully analyzing the scenarios around the CAS ruling.

IIHF Faces Practical Challenges

The IIHF said the immediate reintegration of Russian teams presents significant practical and sporting challenges. These include visa and entry requirements, security provisions, logistical constraints and consequences for competition formats, all compounded by the limited time available, with some events only weeks away. The global impact of the CAS Panel decision and the challenges it creates for all involved were significantly underestimated, the IIHF said.

Almost half of the 16 nations in the men's championship in Germany next May are refusing to play Russia. Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Norway, Denmark and Latvia have said they will play the tournament but not games against Russia. The boycott has grown since Finland declared its position Monday. Austria became the seventh nation to join late Tuesday.

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Its federation CEO Alexander Helwig told broadcaster ORF that as of now, we would certainly not play against Russia, as part of broader European opposition. The Canadian government also says it will not allow Russia to compete at the world junior championship there starting next month. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov said in a statement via the Tass news agency on Tuesday that he expected his country to be awarded wins if other nations forfeit games.

Boycott Grows Across Europe

He also said Russia would send information to the International Olympic Committee about potential boycotts and the conduct of competition host nations. The dispute comes as the IIHF faces a deadline, with some events only weeks away. The men's world championship is scheduled for Germany next May.