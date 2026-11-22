A Mexican father and daughter were detained by ICE at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport while traveling to a family baptism in California.

A Mexican father and daughter were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday while traveling to attend a family baptism ceremony in California.

Seattle Airport ICE Confrontation Delays Flight

The enforcement action delayed an Alaska Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles and sparked a political firestorm just days before the Thanksgiving holiday travel peak. Witnesses recorded the confrontation on cellphones as other passengers boarded the flight. Videos widely shared on social media show officers wearing unmarked jackets and khaki pants struggling with individuals on the ground.

Also read Washington Governor Ferguson Says ICE 'Completely and Totally Out of Control' After Seattle Airport Arrests

The recordings have been viewed millions of times and depict a chaotic scene that left travelers confused about the nature of the enforcement action. Alaska Airlines confirmed the flight was delayed due to the incident and said ICE officers provided no advance notice of the enforcement operation. The airline stated it is working with the Port of Seattle, which manages the airport, to determine if standard protocols were followed during the arrest.

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ICE said in an official release that its officers detained Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an immigrant from Mexico who allegedly overstayed his visa in violation of national laws. During the same operation, ICE reported that another passenger, identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, threw hot coffee at the officers. The agency claimed Mejia, who is in her mid-twenties, was also in the country illegally and had overstayed her visa. Federal authorities indicated she could face charges for assaulting a federal officer.

Attorney Disputes ICE Detention Narrative

The defense attorney for the father and daughter, Olia Catala, strongly disputed the characterization of the situation. Speaking to The Associated Press on Sunday, Catala emphasized that the father and daughter have no criminal history and are seeking asylum in the United States, where they have resided since 2015. She described them as educated individuals, noting that Mejia attended university and worked for a nonprofit organization before marrying a U.S. citizen.

Catala explained that Mejia had already filed paperwork for adjustment of her status, a process that typically allows individuals to remain in the country legally while their applications are reviewed. The attorney expressed heartbreak over the detention, stating that the family had followed all legal procedures. She suggested that the panic and chaos stemmed from the officers not wearing identifiable uniforms, which confused passengers who did not immediately recognize them as federal agents.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, sharply criticized the incident and labeled ICE tactics as deeply un-American during a news conference on Saturday. Ferguson called for the abolition of the agency, describing the video footage of the arrest as horrific and chilling. He voiced his concerns alongside labor leaders and local elected officials. The Port of Seattle released a statement acknowledging the distress caused by the arrest to both the affected families and the traveling public.

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Washington Governor Criticizes Agency Tactics

Local authorities announced plans to engage directly with federal officials to understand the specifics of what occurred during the confrontation. ICE has increased its focus on individuals who have overstayed their visas since the summer, marking a shift in enforcement priorities. The current administration has targeted visa overstay violations as a significant component of its immigration enforcement agenda.

The incident raises questions about how such operations are coordinated with commercial airlines and airport authorities to minimize disruption and ensure passenger safety. As the legal processes unfold for the father, daughter and Mejia, the case serves as a focal point for debates on immigration policy and enforcement transparency. The widespread dissemination of video evidence has amplified public scrutiny of ICE operations, prompting calls for greater accountability and clearer identification of federal agents in civilian settings.

The outcomes of these detentions may influence future protocols for handling immigration enforcement in high-traffic transportation hubs across the country.