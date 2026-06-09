ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has suspended its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, after an investigation found him guilty of serious sexual misconduct. The allegations, which Khan denies, stem from non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office. The ICC's governing body, the Bureau, made the decision following a comprehensive investigation by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services and the legal advice of an ad hoc panel of judicial experts. The suspension is pending a final decision by the full Assembly, which will convene an emergency special session 'as soon as possible'.

Karim Khan , the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), has been suspended after an investigation found him guilty of serious sexual misconduct . The allegations, which Khan denies, stem from non-consensual sexual interactions with a lawyer in his office.

The ICC's governing body, the Bureau, made the decision following a comprehensive investigation by the United Nations Office of Internal Oversight Services and the legal advice of an ad hoc panel of judicial experts. The suspension is pending a final decision by the full Assembly, which will convene an emergency special session 'as soon as possible'. The case has raised questions about the ICC's commitment to accountability and its handling of allegations against Israeli leadership





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International Criminal Court Karim Khan Sexual Misconduct Non-Consensual Sexual Interactions Allegations Investigation Suspension ICC's Governing Body United Nations Office Of Internal Oversight Se Legal Advice Of An Ad Hoc Panel Of Judicial Ex Bureau Full Assembly Emergency Special Session

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ICC chief prosecutor suspended pending decision by oversight body over sexual misconduct allegationshe embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court was suspended from his duties late Monday, after the court’s oversight referred Karim Khan for disciplinary proceedings.

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ICC chief prosecutor suspended pending decision by oversight body over sexual misconduct allegationsTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court was suspended from his duties late Monday, after the court’s oversight body referred Karim Khan for disciplinary proceedings.

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ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct AllegationsKarim Khan, Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has been suspended from his duties following a referral for disciplinary proceedings. The suspension comes after a lengthy investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with a female aide, which Khan denies. The Assembly of States Parties will hold a special session to decide his future.

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