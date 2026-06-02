IAMGOLD Boosts Côté Gold Resources by Consolidating Zones

IAMGOLD combined Côté and Gosselin gold zones, increasing measured and indicated resources to 20.3 million ounces, up 12%, with plans for plant expansion to over 50,000 tpd.

IAMGOLD has announced a significant increase in gold resources for its Côté Gold project by consolidating the Côté zone and the nearby Gosselin zone into a single block, paving the way for a major mine expansion .

The project is located near Gogama, Ontario, along Highway 144, roughly halfway between Timmins and Sudbury. This consolidation is a key step in the company's strategy to widen the mining footprint and transform the operation into a district-scale complex. The Gosselin zone, a major gold discovery northeast of the current pit, has been evaluated for years as a potential satellite pit to extend the mine's life.

The new combined resource estimate, effective March 31, reports measured and indicated resources of 20.3 million ounces of gold, a 12 percent increase from December 31. Inferred resources stand at 3.48 million ounces. In mining terminology, measured, indicated, and inferred resources are categories based on geological confidence, with measured being the highest. Inferred resources can be upgraded to indicated through more detailed drilling.

The company plans to release an updated technical report and mine plan by the fourth quarter of this year, which will include an evaluation of expanding the processing plant. Currently, the Côté Gold plant handles 36,000 tonnes per day (tpd), and IAMGOLD has previously indicated plans to increase capacity to over 50,000 tpd.

Renaud Adams, President and CEO of IAMGOLD, stated that combining the Côté and Gosselin zones within a single geological framework is an important technical milestone as the company moves toward the expansion study and updated mine plan. The resource increase is partially due to exploration results from 64 new drill holes since the last estimate, as well as improved mining economics.

The company has increased its gold price assumption from US$2,100 per ounce to $2,500 per ounce and lowered the resource cut-off grade from 0.30 grams per tonne (gpt) to 0.25 gpt. IAMGOLD is also planning a 30,000-meter drilling program to further define and expand the known gold mineralization areas, supporting the mine planning work. The company is encouraged by the continued growth and conversion of ounces through its 2025 drilling programs.

The upcoming year-end technical report will assess an expansion that integrates the consolidated Côté and Gosselin zones into a unified mine plan. This development is expected to significantly extend the life of the Côté Gold mine and enhance its production capabilities. The project is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with good infrastructure, including proximity to Highway 144 and access to skilled labor.

The expansion is likely to have positive economic impacts on the local communities, including Gogama and the broader region. Environmental and regulatory approvals will be required for the expansion, and IAMGOLD is committed to responsible mining practices. The company is evaluating various processing options to optimize the recovery of gold from the combined ore body. The integration of the Gosselin zone into the main pit could also reduce overall mining costs and improve operational efficiency.

The updated resource estimate will be used as a basis for feasibility studies and further drilling. IAMGOLD aims to provide a clear path forward for the expansion by the end of the year, with potential construction and ramp-up in subsequent years. The company's focus on resource growth and conversion is aligned with its long-term strategy to become a mid-tier gold producer.

The Côté Gold mine is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada, and this consolidation strengthens its position as a world-class asset. Investors and stakeholders are watching closely as the company advances towards a decision on the expansion. The project's success could attract additional investment and support for the regional mining sector. IAMGOLD continues to engage with indigenous communities and local stakeholders to ensure sustainable development.

The company's commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and community relations remains a top priority. The fourth-quarter technical report will provide more details on the expansion plan, including capital requirements and timeline. The consolidation of resources is expected to improve the project's economics and resilience to gold price fluctuations. With a higher gold price assumption and lower cut-off grade, more mineralization becomes economically viable, increasing the overall resource base.

The 30,000-meter drilling program will target areas with potential for resource expansion and conversion from inferred to indicated categories. This work is essential for developing a robust mine plan that maximizes value. The Côté Gold project has been in development for several years, with production starting in 2023. The mine is expected to have a long life, and the Gosselin zone could add many years of production.

The company's technical team is utilizing modern modeling techniques to integrate the two zones seamlessly. The updated mineral resource estimate is a positive step towards realizing the full potential of the district. IAMGOLD is focused on delivering value for its shareholders while maintaining operational excellence. The expansion study will consider various scenarios to optimize throughput and recovery.

The company's experience in operating gold mines in Canada and abroad gives it confidence in executing the expansion. The project has strong support from the provincial government, which views mining as a key economic driver. Permitting for the Gosselin zone may be expedited given its proximity to the existing operation. IAMGOLD is committed to minimizing environmental impacts through innovative technologies and practices.

The company regularly reports on its sustainability performance and engages with communities to address concerns. The expansion of Côté Gold is expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and operations, providing a boost to the local economy. The mine already employs many workers from the region, and the expansion will likely increase that number. IAMGOLD values its workforce and invests in training and development.

The company's safety record is strong, with continuous improvement initiatives. The consolidation of resources is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the exploration and geology teams. The future of the Côté Gold project looks bright with this new resource estimate. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for gold as a safe-haven asset.

IAMGOLD's commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders is evident in its regular updates. The fourth-quarter technical report will be a major milestone for the project, and the market will be eagerly awaiting its release. In summary, the combination of the Côté and Gosselin zones into a single resource model marks a significant advancement in the development of a district-scale gold mining complex.

The increased resource base, improved economics, and focused exploration program set the stage for a major expansion that could transform the Côté Gold mine into one of the largest gold producers in Canada





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IAMGOLD Cote Gold Gold Resources Mine Expansion Gosselin Zone

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