IAEA Concerns Over Uninspected Isfahan Uranius Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency reports growing alarm regarding Iran's undeclared Isfahan enrichment facility and missing inspectors following June 2025 military strikes.

The International Atomic Energy Agency expressed deepening alarm in a confidential report shared with member states on Friday. The concern centers on a uranium-enrichment facility located in Isfahan, Iran, which Tehran declared to the watchdog last year but has consistently denied access to inspectors.

Unverified Facility at Isfahan

Agency officials stated they remain increasingly worried about the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant declared on June 12, 2025. The watchdog has not been permitted to inspect the site or review its design plans since the declaration. A senior diplomat noted that the exact location and current operational status of the facility remain unknown to international monitors.

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Military Strikes Block Inspection Access

The inability to verify the site stems from a twelve-day military campaign in June last year involving Israel and the United States. Inspectors were scheduled to visit the plant on June 13, 2025, but the bombing campaign commenced that same day, preventing any access. The strikes destroyed or severely damaged other Iranian uranium enrichment sites.

Grossi Warns of Proliferation Risks

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi previously indicated that significant amounts of highly enriched uranium may be stored in the tunnel complex at Isfahan. The agency highlighted the absence of information as a serious proliferation concern. Grossi noted that Iran maintains a stockpile of four hundred forty point nine kilograms of uranium enriched to sixty percent purity.

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Diplomatic Stalemate and Security Fears

Tehran insists that monitoring discussions cannot proceed while it faces military threats. Iran also expressed concern over a U.S. offer of up to twenty million dollars for nuclear program information. The IAEA has urged Iran to adopt technical measures to allow the return of inspectors to verify its nuclear activities and safeguard compliance.

Current Status of Nuclear Inspections

The Bushehr nuclear power plant remains the only facility inspected since last June, with checks conducted between September 12 and September 15. The reactor uses low-enriched uranium from Russia. The agency emphasizes that the situation requires urgent rectification to account for all enriched material and verify facility statuses.