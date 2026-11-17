Jody Thomas, former national security adviser to Justin Trudeau, says Chinese electric vehicles are a security concern because they transmit data to the Chinese government. Her comments come as Prime Minister Mark Carney visits China and Canada weighs Chinese EV manufacturing investment.

A former national security adviser to the prime minister says she would not personally buy a Chinese electric vehicle because of security concerns.

Jody Thomas Warns On Chinese EV Security Risks

"I think that anybody who does buy a Chinese EV needs to understand it is a computer on wheels, and all of their information about what they do and where they're going is going back to the Chinese government," Jody Thomas said Tuesday. Thomas made the comments during a panel interview with other China experts on CTV Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, when asked whether she has security concerns about the technology.

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"And if you're willing to have that be the use of your information, then certainly buy the vehicle," Thomas added. Thomas served as national security and intelligence adviser to former prime minister Justin Trudeau from 2022 to 2024. She said there is "absolutely no doubt" that Chinese EVs are "a security concern.

" "There are people who should never buy an EV, and they all know who they are, and they will not," Thomas said. "It is a very small deal in terms of EVs, but the potential to grow is there, and I think there is significant concern both for the auto industry here, but also for the proliferation of those kinds of vehicles," she added.

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Carney Meets Xi Amid Canadian EV Investment Talks

The comments come as the federal government examines the prospect of manufacturing Chinese EVs in Canada. Premier Doug Ford has urged the Carney government to exercise caution about any Chinese involvement in the auto sector. Prime Minister Mark Carney is in China this week and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit got underway.

The bilateral took place as Carney signals he would welcome Chinese automakers to consider investing in Canadian manufacturing, potentially creating opportunities for autoworkers affected by U.S. tariffs. Carney also said Canada could turn to Chinese automakers if trade talks with the U.S. fail. There was no new announcement, however, on Chinese EVs entering Canada, with the two countries maintaining the agreement reached in January 2026.

At the time, Carney announced a deal that would see Canada reduce its tariff rate from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent on Chinese EVs and allow up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles into the Canadian market. In exchange, China agreed to lower tariffs on key agricultural and seafood exports, most notably slashing the levies on Canadian canola seed. The tariff reductions are expected to be a boon for Canadian pork and seafood producers.

Peter Navarro Criticizes Canada Chinese EV Strategy

In a post to social media on Tuesday, senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Peter Navarro called Canada's potential move toward Chinese EVs "offensive in the extreme.

" Navarro asked whether Carney is "really threatening to play China off the U.S." U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra shared the post. The discussion unfolded alongside other major headlines Tuesday. Apple, the NSA and U.S. banks were hit with outages, and Trump said everything is "fine.

" In Metro Vancouver, threats that evacuated a school were described by police as "unfounded. " Confusion flew as the UCP government changed Alberta's school flag rules. Atlético Ottawa prepared for a Canadian Premier League final rematch. Riders and advocates called for more reliable service ahead of winter.

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Quebec's Liberal leader was more popular in the province than Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. Holiday shoppers were accumulating hefty credit card balances, according to a CPA report. A driver involved in a Guelph crash was going 165 km/h, police said. Horsfield took the reins in North Bay as the city's first female mayor.

Highway 12 closed after a dump truck rear-ended a car near Beaverton. A Windsor hospital employee was charged with sexual assault during a patient ultrasound.

"We are the poor and working people," read a message from a Victoria transit dispute highlighting shared struggles. "Our city is broken," a passionate presentation called for curbing crime in Moncton, N.B. The FAA temporarily stopped router installations connected to an air travel stoppage. Nvidia's chairman said the board does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO.

Measles is no longer considered eliminated in the U.S. and Mexico. David Beckham sued for US$41 million after his fragrance was sold in gas stations and discount stores. LeBron James sued the makers of an AI sports-betting app, saying they used his likeness and nickname. In Connecticut, a steamy take on America's original sandwich drew attention.

A Van Gogh auction was set to go ahead despite a last-minute claim that the US$180 million painting was sold "under duress" in the Nazi era. Snow was forecast in the Prairies with above-seasonal temperatures in Ontario. California banned Waymo autonomous vehicles from state freeways, saying they pose an "imminent hazard.

" With files from CTV News' Vassy Kapelos, Graham Richardson and Marieke Walsh