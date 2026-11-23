Molly Falco, 58, of Lyndeborough, N.H., has lived a record one year with a genetically modified pig kidney after her transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is the fourth person to receive such an organ and hopes it will last until a human donor is found.

A New Hampshire woman has set the record for living the longest with a non-human organ one year after receiving a genetically modified pig kidney transplant.

Molly Falco, 58, of Lyndeborough, N.H. , was the fourth person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston exactly one year ago. Falco said the milestone has not fully sunk in. She called it an honour, but also something very cool and exciting for science.

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Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Procedure Aims To Ease Organ Shortage

The mother of two was among the first to receive a genetically modified pig kidney, a procedure experts hope will expand treatment options for people with renal failure. In a first-of-its-kind medical procedure, a team at Mass General Brigham edits the pig organ to make it more compatible with humans and reduce the chance of infection. The goal is to build a bridge for the thousands of patients waiting for an organ donor.

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Of the half a million Americans living with kidney failure, roughly 100,000 people are waiting for a kidney transplant in the United States. But only 25,000 transplants occur. The shortage of available organs means most people living with kidney failure are being treated with dialysis. In the U.S., patients wait on average two to five years for a kidney.

For those with rarer blood types, including Falco, the wait time is even longer. Doctors predict Falco will wait between five and seven years before a donor organ is available. Falco was born with a congenital condition that damaged her kidneys. By the time she reached her 50s, her kidney function rapidly declined.

Dialysis Treatment Causes Chronic Fatigue And Nausea

For nearly a year, she underwent frequent dialysis treatments. The only thing she wanted when she started dialysis was to immediately get off dialysis. Dialysis removes waste and toxins from the blood, but for many patients, like Falco, it can come with chronic fatigue, nausea and weakness. The cutting-edge work at Mass General gave Falco hope that options outside of dialysis were out there.

She said she was willing to try anything and was not afraid. She described having no fear, nervousness or regret at all. She practically said yes before the doctor really asked the question. Last November, Falco became the fourth person to receive a pig kidney transplant, also known as xenotransplantation.

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Pig Kidney Recipients Connect Through Support Group Chat

Over the past year, she has been hospitalized a small handful of times, including one time after she caught a cold. Falco takes immunosuppressants and other drugs to prevent her body from rejecting the organ. Falco has connected with other pig kidney recipients through Mass General Brigham. She said the group regularly talks in a group chat and has bonded through an experience only they are able to relate to.

The first pig kidney recipient, Richard Slayman, 62, died from an unrelated cardiac issue nearly two months after transplant. The two others who received their xenografts before Falco lived dialysis-free until their bodies ultimately rejected the organ. Falco still gets tired more easily and finds herself out of breath after going up or down stairs. At the same time, she said she feels less sick.

She is optimistic that her transplant will last until she can find a human donor. If not, she will need to go back on dialysis. She said she is hoping to be able to get to ski this winter with her kids and to just be more mobile. Falco's husband, Paul Falco, was a longtime photographer for WMUR.