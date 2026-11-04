Moncton dangerous driving video viewed more than 139,000 times as RCMP investigate

RCMP are investigating a dangerous driving incident on Moncton-area highways after a video posted to Facebook showed two drivers repeatedly cutting each other off during rush hour.

RCMP are investigating a dangerous driving incident on highways through the Moncton area after a video of the confrontation was posted online and quickly drew a large audience.

The video was taken Monday morning by Rheal Robichaud and posted to his Facebook page. It shows two drivers, one in a black car and the other in a silver SUV, driving recklessly in southbound traffic on Wheeler Boulevard during rush hour. Since being posted Monday, the video has more than 139,000 views and has been shared 520 times. Robichaud said he did not expect that kind of response.

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I thought one of them was going to die. I thought one of them was getting run off the road for sure, Robichaud said. The two-minute video appears to show the drivers taking turns cutting each other off. At one point, the silver SUV goes off the road.

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Witness Describes Dangerous Driving Incident

Robichaud said he first noticed the two drivers at a traffic circle in Dieppe by Champlain Place mall. Something is going to happen, Robichaud told CTV News Atlantic. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Luc Picard said police are aware of the video related to the incident that is circulating on social media.

Picard said at approximately 8 a.m., the Codiac Regional RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 15 near Moncton. The investigation remains ongoing, Picard said in an email to CTV News Atlantic. Robichaud's video shows the two vehicles pulled over on the side of the highway and the driver of the SUV walking back to his vehicle. Picard said the public plays a major role in making the roads safer.

We encourage anyone who suspects an impaired driver or sees someone driving erratically or dangerously to call 911 immediately, said Picard. If possible, Picard recommended taking note of the vehicle's make and model, colour and licence plate number and the direction it was travelling in. You could save lives, said Picard. The incident has drawn attention far beyond the Moncton area as the video continues to circulate online.

Police Seek Public Help With Investigation

Police have not said whether any charges have been laid. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP. Police said reports from the public can help investigators identify drivers involved in dangerous or erratic behaviour. For more New Brunswick news, visit the dedicated provincial page.