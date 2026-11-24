Singer Sarrah Strimel Bentley apologized after singing wrong O Canada lyrics at the Toronto Maple Leafs-New York Islanders game, citing menopause from breast cancer treatment. She asked fans for compassion.

National anthem singer Sarrah Strimel Bentley has apologized after singing the wrong lyrics to O Canada at a New York Islanders game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The game was held at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Bentley posted an Instagram video on Monday night while still at the arena. She sang both the American and Canadian anthems before the game. Instead of singing we stand on guard for thee, Bentley sang we lend our hearts to thee.

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She repeatedly made the mistake during her performance. The error quickly spread on social media, including a clip of a seemingly confused-looking Auston Matthews. The Maple Leafs also used the changed lyrics in a social media post during Monday night's game, saying Jake McCabe, would lend my heart to thee. Bentley addressed the mistake directly in her video.

Sarrah Bentley Apologizes for Wrong O Canada Lyrics

I sang both anthems and I just wanted to apologize to all of my Canadians because I practiced the s*** out of O Canada, she said. Getting up in front of 18,000 people, singing an anthem that you haven't heard for your whole life is scary, and I botched the lyrics, and I'm really sorry, she said. Bentley was invited to sing at the Islanders game for Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

The annual event supports those who are battling, have overcome or lost their fight with cancer. The singer is a breast cancer survivor and asked for more compassion from fans for her mistake. She fought back tears as she explained her situation. I got put in menopause because I had breast cancer, and tonight is about hockey fighting cancer, and menopause makes you forget things, she said.

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So, I just wish that you'd be a little easier on someone who's just a human being. Her comments connected her health experience directly to the event she was there to support. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also came to Bentley's defence. He noted how she went through eight rounds of chemo and 28 rounds of radiation before beating her cancer diagnosis.

I know what it's like to stumble on a big broadcasting stage, he wrote in a social media post. Certainly Sarrah will have an opportunity to make amends; let's not forget about her fight to get here. Bentley ended her video by thanking everyone for giving her grace. She also renewed her love for her neighbour up north.

Bentley Invited to Sing for Hockey Fights Cancer Night

I love Canada, I stand on guard for thee, she said. The anthem mishap occurred during a regular-season game between Toronto and the Islanders. The Leafs-Islanders matchup drew attention both for the game and for Bentley's performance. The singer's apology video was posted Monday night from UBS Arena.

She remained at the venue while recording the message. Her error came during a night meant to honour cancer patients and survivors. The event is part of the NHL's broader Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Bentley's breast cancer journey included treatment that led to menopause.

She said that side effect affects memory, which contributed to the lyrical mistake. Fans and media figures responded with mixed reactions, but Friedman's post urged understanding. He highlighted her eight chemo rounds and 28 radiation rounds as part of her fight. The Maple Leafs social media account used the altered lyric in a post about Jake McCabe.

That post added a lighter note to the situation. Matthews' confused reaction also became a widely shared clip. The original anthem mistake happened in front of a crowd of 18,000 people. Bentley's apology focused on her humanity and her cancer experience.

She asked fans to be easier on someone who is just a human being. She also expressed her love for Canada in closing. Her final words were I love Canada, I stand on guard for thee. The story of the botched anthem lyrics spread quickly across social media.

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Elliotte Friedman Defends Sarrah Strimel Bentley

It drew attention to Bentley's status as a breast cancer survivor. Her invitation to sing came because of Hockey Fights Cancer Night. That event supports people battling cancer, those who have overcome it and those who have lost their fight. Friedman's defence noted the challenges Bentley faced before reaching that stage.

He wrote that she had an opportunity to make amends. He also asked people not to forget her fight to get there. His post added context about her medical journey. Bentley's video ended with gratitude for the grace she received.

She renewed her affection for Canada. The anthem error remains the central moment of her performance. Her apology and explanation have become part of the story. The game took place between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders.

It was held at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Bentley sang both anthems before the matchup. Her O Canada mistake happened during that performance. The singer repeatedly sang we lend our hearts to thee instead of we stand on guard for thee.

Breast Cancer Survivor Links Menopause to Memory Issues

That change drew immediate attention. The Leafs' social media post echoed the altered line. Matthews' reaction clip added to the viral spread. Bentley's breast cancer survival and treatment-induced menopause were central to her explanation.

She linked her memory issues to menopause. She asked for compassion on a night dedicated to fighting cancer. Her emotional video included tears as she spoke. Friedman's social media post highlighted her eight chemo rounds and 28 radiation rounds.

He said he knows what it is like to stumble on a big broadcasting stage. He added that Bentley will have a chance to make amends. He urged people not to forget her fight to get there. Bentley closed by thanking everyone for giving her grace.

She said she loves Canada and stands on guard for thee. The anthem error and her apology became the focus of the story. The Hockey Fights Cancer Night context remained important to her message.