Hamilton grandmother Jacqueline S wins $1M Lotto Max Maxmillions prize

A Hamilton grandmother won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in the Sept. 25 Lotto Max draw after buying her ticket at a Metro grocery store on King Street East. She collected the prize in Toronto and plans to care for family and travel.

A Hamilton grandmother has won a $1-million Lotto Max prize after matching a Maxmillions number in the Sept. 25 draw. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation identified the winner on Thursday as Jacqueline S. She bought her ticket at a Metro grocery store on King Street East in Hamilton.

She discovered the win on a Friday morning while checking her ticket through the OLG app. She said she scanned it at least five times to be sure the prize was real. She collected her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. Jacqueline said her son first thought she was being scammed when she told him the news.

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He believed her after he saw the ticket for himself. She described the win as her first big lottery prize. She is a proud mother and grandmother. She plans to use the money to take care of her family.

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Winner Plans Family Trip and New Cars

That includes buying a new car for herself and another for her son. She also hopes to watch a Toronto Blue Jays game from a skybox. She wants to take a dream trip to Germany as well. The OLG released the details of her win on Thursday.

The Maxmillions prize was part of the Sept. 25 Lotto Max draw. Jacqueline bought her winning ticket at the Metro on King Street East in Hamilton. She checked the ticket using the OLG app on a Friday morning. She said she scanned the ticket at least five times before accepting the result.

Her son was skeptical at first and thought someone might be scamming her. After seeing the ticket, he believed the win was real. Jacqueline said she is a proud mother and grandmother. She called the prize her first big lottery win.

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Family Dreams Come True for Hamilton Grandmother

She now plans to take care of her family with the money. She will buy a new car for herself and another for her son. She also wants to watch a Toronto Blue Jays game from a skybox. A dream trip to Germany is also on her list.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $10 billion since 2009. Those winnings include 125 jackpot wins and 1,020 Maxmillions prizes. The OLG identified the winner as Jacqueline S. on Thursday. She purchased the ticket at the Metro grocery store on King Street East in Hamilton.

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She discovered the win on a Friday morning while checking the ticket through the OLG app. She said she scanned the ticket at least five times. Her son initially thought she was being scammed when she shared the news. He believed her after seeing the ticket.

Jacqueline plans to use the money to take care of her family. She intends to buy a new car for herself and another for her son. She hopes to watch a Toronto Blue Jays game from a skybox. She also wants to take a dream trip to Germany. She is a proud mother and grandmother.