Four youths have been charged and several people were injured after a pepper spray attack at the Sudbury Santa Claus parade on Nov. 21, an incident Mayor Paul Lefebvre witnessed firsthand. Police say the suspects and targets knew each other and the attack was not random.

Four youths have been charged and several people were injured after a pepper spray attack at the Sudbury Santa Claus parade on Nov. 21. Mayor Paul Lefebvre says he witnessed the incident firsthand during the downtown parade near the former Scotia Tower.

Lefebvre was standing on the opposite side of the street beside Sudbury police chief Sara Cunningham as part of the judging panel watching the floats. He said the attackers ran right beside him across the road. The wind carried the pepper spray into the crowd, Lefebvre said. He described the scene as chaotic and said people who were not the intended target were physically harmed.

Also read Santa's helpers working on replacing Kemptville's missing sled

Mayor Witnessed Santa Claus Parade Attack

I saw it happen, they actually ran right beside me to cross the road, Lefebvre said in an interview after the inauguration of city council Tuesday evening at College Boreal. I met with a lot of people that were affected by this. Insp. Barry Ornella said earlier this week that the suspects and the people they were trying to attack are known to each other.

Advertisement

He said the incident was not an act of random violence. We do know that the individuals, those that were the target of the attack and those that were responsible for it, they are all known to each other, Ornella said. This was not an act of random violence. The unfortunate reality, Ornella said, is that many people who were not involved and were participating in the parade, including parents and young people, suffered the impacts of this senseless event.

He said such incidents shake people's sense of safety, not only downtown but across the city. Lefebvre said people should be able to enjoy public events without having to worry. He praised police for making arrests within 30 minutes of the attack. It is actually very frustrating and very unfortunate to have that during a Santa Claus parade where families are celebrating together, Lefebvre said.

Police Chief Confirms Targeted Incident

It is not at all an image or reflection of who we are as Sudburians. Lefebvre said he hopes those responsible for the attack will eventually apologize. The incident took place during the downtown parade near the former Scotia Tower on Nov. 21. Four youths have been charged in connection with the pepper spray attack.

Several people were injured when the spray was carried by the wind into the crowd of parade-goers. Police have said the attack was targeted and that those involved knew each other. Ornella said the arrests were made quickly after the incident. Lefebvre said the attack does not reflect the community.

Advertisement

He said he met with many people who were affected by the pepper spray. The mayor said it was frustrating to see such an incident during a family event. He said families should be able to celebrate together without fear. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Community Response and Legal Proceedings

The four youths charged have not been publicly identified. The case remains before the courts.