FAA lifts nationwide ground stop after rare grounding strands hundreds of thousands across US

A rare nationwide ground stop stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers across the United States on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, before the FAA lifted the order at 8:15 pm ET. Officials blamed telecommunications issues with decades-old equipment.

A rare nationwide grounding of all U.S. flights stranded hundreds of thousands of frustrated travellers on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, before federal officials lifted the order at 8:15 pm ET (0115 GMT Saturday).

Confusion reigned at airports across the United States as passengers waited for information and scrambled for alternatives. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued the nationwide ground stop earlier in the day. At New York's busy LaGuardia airport, Janice Llewellyn was on the verge of tears. The 61-year-old feared the chaos could mean she would miss her daughter's wedding in Toronto.

Also read FAA Grounds All US Flights Nationwide Due to Air Traffic Control Communications Failure

Passengers Seek Alternatives Amid Chaos

Desperate to find an alternative route, Llewellyn told AFP: I may lose my mind. My husband flew all the way from England to get to the wedding, she said. Oh gosh, I wish they had another flight, I wish I could get another flight, like, now. At the airport in Las Vegas, some fliers were told their journeys were delayed due to wind.

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One airline staffer said the ground stop would last eight hours, while another said 24 hours. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said it would take time to resume normal operations. He blamed the incident on telecommunications issues with decades-old equipment. During the stop, the lack of information led many passengers to form long lines at rental car counters in a mad dash for travel alternatives.

Harried passengers stared at their phones, calm but annoyed, wandering airport terminals without clear direction. Joseph Anderson said he was trying to get back to Oakland in California from Las Vegas and was considering driving. But the 72-year-old retired Air Force veteran said if the whole country is stopped, that means the highways are going to be jammed too. Anderson said his already-checked luggage was captive, meaning we are kind of stuck.

Travel Chaos Hits Pre-Thanksgiving Peak

I would hope the communication can be better from the FAA, he said. The ground stop came less than two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday, the busiest travel period of the year in the United States. It also fell ahead of a particularly busy weekend for professional and college sports, leaving teams and their fans stuck.

Back in New York, Tiara Johnson had been heading to Orlando in Florida for a weekend concert, and any hope that she would make it was growing dim. You think you are gonna be there in three hours, but your whole evening is kind of done, the 50-year-old told AFP. But hey, they say it is Friday the 13th, she said. Hagit Levy Shalev, 54, was zen.

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Travellers Adapt To Extended Delays

She booked a new flight for Saturday morning, meaning her work trip would last a little longer. I will get there, she laughed. One more extra day away from the kids. The scene was mirrored at airports nationwide, including Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, where people waited at a terminal after the FAA issued the nationwide ground stop, according to an Associated Press photo by Tom Brenner.

The grounding affected all U.S. flights and stranded hundreds of thousands of travellers, with passengers at LaGuardia, Las Vegas and other airports facing delays, cancellations and uncertainty about when operations would return to normal. By Raphael Hermano, with Paula Ramon in Las Vegas