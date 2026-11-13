Mike Babcock back in Toronto as Oilers coach to face Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers coach Mike Babcock returned to Toronto to face his former team, the Maple Leafs, saying he is having fun with a high-scoring Oilers group. He was fired by Toronto in 2019 after a 173-133-45 record.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock is back in Toronto, where he will face the Maple Leafs on Saturday. A Canadian Press photo from a game against the Vancouver Canucks in Edmonton shows Babcock shouting instructions from the bench during the 2026 season.

Babcock was in a familiar place during one practice drill, when he asked his players whether they were going to play or not. The decorated and controversial bench boss is coaching a high-octane roster led by superstar captain Connor McDavid, and he hopes to help the team climb over its championship hump. Babcock said he loved being back in the city where he once held press conferences. He spoke Friday with his skates still on.

Also read How Much Credit Does Mike Babcock Deserve For The Edmonton Oilers' Early Success?

Mike Babcock Reflects On His Toronto Maple Leafs Tenure

I worked with real good people, he said, adding that he enjoyed his first three years in Toronto a great deal. The Saskatoon native is a Stanley Cup champion with the Detroit Red Wings and led Canada to consecutive Olympic gold medals. He signed an eight-year contract worth US$50-million to coach Toronto in 2015. Toronto finished last in his first season as it looked to secure the No. 1 pick and select Auston Matthews at the 2016 NHL draft.

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The Maple Leafs made the playoffs the next three springs under Babcock, but they could not advance past the first round, including two Game 7 losses to the Boston Bruins. Toronto started his fifth season with a 9-10-4 record before Babcock was fired on Nov. 20, 2019 and replaced by Sheldon Keefe. Babcock finished with a 173-133-45 record and said the team set a franchise record for points during his tenure.

Babcock Faces Controversy After Columbus Blue Jackets Departure

After his dismissal, there were rumblings about how Babcock treated young players in Toronto, including Mitch Marner. He returned in 2023 as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets but resigned before ever coaching a game, after allegations that he asked players to see pictures on their cellphones. Babcock was at peace if that had ended his NHL run.

Edmonton's leadership group, which includes McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, met with him after last season's first-round playoff exit to see whether he was a fit for the Alberta capital. The Oilers sit first in the Pacific Division and third in the overall standings with a 14-3-3 record. The Maple Leafs, who are 8-11-2 and slumping, beat Edmonton 7-2 on Oct. 24. McDavid leads the league with 49 points through 20 games.

Connor McDavid Praises Babcock Leadership Standard

McDavid said Babcock has set a standard the team strives to meet every day. When the players fall short, they hear about it, and that is what the captain wants. He has been great, McDavid said, and seems to care for the people around him. Hyman got his NHL start in Toronto under Babcock after four years of U.S. college hockey and another season in the American Hockey League.

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The winger said that Babcock has been phenomenal on the personal side, and that players have enjoyed getting to know him. Hyman added that Babcock has brought new life to the locker room, and that the environment has been very positive. McDavid said the entire staff has offered a different vibe and dynamic, with a lot of juice that was sometimes missing last year. Babcock said he is very thankful that his former players came to see him.

I didn't know I was going to have this much fun doing it, he said. We have a really good leadership group, fun people and good pros, and he is enjoying the team as he gets another chance at hockey glory. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2026.