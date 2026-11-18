An 80-year-old London, Ont. man had $205,000 taken from his TD bank account over eight months. His family says TD has denied their fraud claim twice and police are investigating.

An Ontario family is searching for answers after more than $200,000 was taken from their father's TD bank account over a period of eight months without an explanation.

Ontario Elderly Man Loses Large Sum

Don Jackson, an 80-year-old London, Ont. resident, said he is not very familiar with online banking. Funds started disappearing from his bank account at the beginning of the year and again this past summer.

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"After returning from the holidays, I started looking at my bank account and didn't even realize what was happening," Jackson said in an interview with CTV News. Pat Foran reports on the case. Jackson said his wife, Sarah, did most of the banking during their 40-year marriage. When she passed away, his family helped set up his accounts so he could do banking on his own.

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In January, Jackson's daughter Denise Shaheen said her family noticed money was missing from her father's accounts, and it was not clear why.

"He has no idea, and I don't think he was contacted by phone or any other way because he doesn't know how to do anything online (including) banking. He's not very good at it," said Shaheen. In the spring, $75,000 went missing from his credit line, and more money was taken out during the summer.

"$34,000 all at once, $29,000 all at once, $29,000 all at once," said Shaheen. "Since when can you transfer all that money out without some kind of security? " A total of $205,000 went missing from Jackson's bank accounts. The missing income was later reported to police.

TD Bank Denies Fraud Claim

"We're with TD Fraud claims now, and that's been denied twice, and they just keep blaming family members or my dad," said Shaheen. In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson on behalf of TD Bank said that they "recognize how upsetting and frustrating it can be to be impacted by scams. We take all reports of fraud and scams very seriously.

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This particular case remains under review, so we are not in a position to comment on the specific circumstances.

" "Protecting our clients and helping them recognize and avoid scams is a top priority for us," the statement said. TD Bank also said that clients should protect their PIN and passwords and to never share this confidential information or other banking credentials with anyone.

Family Demands Answers From Bank

"Cardholders are responsible for keeping their cards and banking credentials secure. Our review process considers a variety of factors, including whether a client disclosed account details-such as a one-time passcode-to a third party," TD said in a statement. The family said they are hoping for a positive outcome soon, as interest on the missing money costs about $1,000 a month.

"I need someone to tell us where the money went and what happened," said Shaheen. "I want help to get the money back or put a stop to it because I don't know what to do about it really," said Jackson.