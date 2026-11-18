Ontario Premier Doug Ford struggled through French remarks at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce, drawing laughs and a playful denial from Duolingo, while he reaffirmed his focus on Ontario and interprovincial trade.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivered a keynote speech in Montreal on Tuesday and showed off his French speaking skills, but the language learning app Duolingo is clarifying it had nothing to do with his tutelage.

Ford addressed the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal during a trip to Quebec. He appeared to struggle through brief remarks in French, even drawing a laugh from the audience when he jokingly acknowledged, I'm really messing this one up. The clip prompted Scott Robertson, an editor at independent news website Meidas Touch, to post it to X and comment that somewhere, the Duolingo owl is crying, referring to the mascot for the app.

Also read Ford urges Ontario-Quebec trade partnership at Montreal business luncheon

Duolingo Disavows Link to Ford

The app quickly replied to Robertson's post, disavowing any link to the premier's French studies. I definitely didn't teach him this, Duolingo quipped on X. The exchange added a humorous coda to Ford's appearance, which otherwise focused on his economic message. The premier's French practice has long been a subject of public interest, and his latest attempt became a social media moment. Duolingo's response was a lighthearted disavowal, not a factual claim about Ford's lessons.

Advertisement

The app's mascot has become a popular shorthand for language learning struggles online. Duolingo's social media team has a history of playful replies, and its response to Robertson fit that pattern.

The company did not say whether Ford uses its app, and its comment was limited to the single sentence on X. Ford used the address to the chamber to advocate tearing down interprovincial trade barriers, one thing he has tried to do to counter the effects of U.S. tariffs on the province's economy. I talked to the chamber, and they want to work together and get rid of these interprovincial trade barriers which we have.

We're just waiting for Quebec and a few other provinces to do that. But it was a very warm welcome, Ford said. I just want to thank everyone at the Montreal Chamber. So thank you.

Ford Struggles with Trade Barriers

The Montreal Chamber event was part of his trip to Quebec, where he promoted closer economic ties between provinces. Speaking with reporters at Queen's Park on Wednesday, Ford acknowledged it has been harder than he thought it would be. Oh boy. Well, it's a little rougher than I thought.

I was as nervous as anything, practicing four lines, but it was a very warm welcome in Quebec and Montreal specifically, Ford said. Ford has said for years that he is taking French lessons. His remarks Wednesday suggested he remains committed despite the difficulty. He described the Montreal audience as warm despite his nervousness.

Advertisement

He told reporters his efforts at speaking French are not an indication he might be looking to run for federal office. I'm focused on Ontario. I'm focused. I love my job and moving the province forward, Ford said.

Premier Denies Federal Ambitions

He also said his push to tear down interprovincial trade barriers is one way he has tried to counter the effects of U.S. tariffs on the province's economy. Ford has repeatedly said he is committed to Ontario and not seeking federal office, and his comments Wednesday were meant to put that speculation to rest. The exchange with Duolingo also highlighted how quickly clips of politicians can spread online.

Ford's self-deprecating joke about messing up a line was the moment that drew the most attention. His broader message on interprovincial trade received less viral notice but remains a central part of his agenda. Ford's office did not immediately comment beyond his remarks to reporters. Ford's office has not said whether he will continue practicing French in public.

The premier's French remarks and the Duolingo reply are the latest examples of how political moments can become online fodder. The premier took the attention in stride. He said his focus remains on Ontario and moving the province forward. The Montreal Chamber event gave Ford a platform to discuss trade, and he said the chamber wants to work together on removing trade barriers.

He added that Ontario is waiting for Quebec and a few other provinces to act. Ford's trip to Quebec also included meetings aimed at boosting interprovincial cooperation. He said the welcome was very warm in Quebec and Montreal specifically.